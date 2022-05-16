NetCentrics Announces Mitch Murphy as Director of Business Development
Adds to Growing Intelligence Community Talent at Northern Virginia Cybersecurity Contractor
HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise IT, and telecommunications solutions and services for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community, today announced Mitch Murphy as Director of Business Development. His role at the company will leverage his experience and expertise gained over 35+ years of directly supporting the broader intelligence community.
“NetCentrics is excited to bring Mitch onto the team. His in-depth experience in multiple intelligence (multi-INT) operational support, combined with myriad BD/Capture roles across the industry, makes him uniquely qualified to build relationships across Federal/Civilian, Intelligence, DoD and DHS customers,” says Kenny Cushing, NetCentrics’ CEO. “Additionally, Mitch’s strategic military intelligence experience is an important framework when designing solutions that secure our nation.”
Mr. Murphy will be leading business development efforts as NetCentrics continues expanding its footprint into products and services built for large, dynamic datasets.
“Languages are just one part of a holistic approach to national security,” says Mr. Murphy. “While extremely valuable, true fluency comes from building trusted relationships. Mutual respect and trust are built one person at a time, one conversation at a time. I intend to build on my interpersonal skills to understand problems, find solutions, and grow NetCentrics’ trusted reputation in the cybersecurity realm.”
Mr. Murphy retired from the U.S. Navy after 21 years as a Master Chief Petty Officer and Cryptologic Language Analyst. His work in the Navy provided vital intelligence to key decision-makers, particularly in the Balkans, where he worked as a NATO translator in the 1990s. For the last decade, Mr. Murphy used his skills in language, intelligence tradecraft, and national security in specialized programs at U.S. agencies and government contractors in the Northern Virginia region.
Mr. Murphy has an M.S. in Strategic Intelligence from the National Intelligence University and a B.A. in Balkan History from the University of Maryland where he graduated Magna Cum Laude/Phi Beta Kappa. His ongoing interests in the intersection between foreign language and geopolitics continue to keep him engaged in National Security.
Mr. Murphy’s arrival follows a company-wide push to attract and hire talent to support ongoing innovation in the intelligence community through a combined technology solutions and services approach that will drive mission impact. A recent example of this innovation is the multi-cloud cyber operations platform, Wraith™, a NetCentrics’ cybersecurity solution.
ABOUT NETCENTRICS
NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government and private sector. Wraith™, NetCentrics’ flagship SaaS product, is a single cybersecurity solution for on-prem, off-prem, and hybrid environments.
The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com and the hashtag #secureournation on LinkedIn.
