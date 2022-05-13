T. Rex Discovery Centre Welcomes Back Visitors For 2022 Season

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2022

On Saturday, May 21, the T. rex Discovery Centre (TRDC) will open its doors and welcome visitors for the 2022 season.

Located in Eastend, the T. rex Discovery Centre is the home of Scotty, the world's largest T. rex. Guests can get a closeup look at the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex specimen at the CN Scotty Gallery, in addition to checking out the Paleo Lab Experience and some of the other latest discoveries by Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) palaeontologists.

"After an amazing season last year, I am thrilled to announce that the T.rex Discovery Centre in the Eastend is ready to re-open for 2022," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "The T.rex Discovery Centre offers fantastic palaeontological exhibits, programs and events and I encourage Saskatchewan residents to take the opportunity to check out Scotty and the rest of the Discovery Centre's amazing offerings."

In 2021, 12,250 visitors passed through the gates, eclipsing the previous mark of 10,440, set in 2018.

The Paleo Lab Experience is an interactive area for visitors to engage with TRDC staff and learn about the research that is occurring at the centre. Depending on what is happening in the lab, visitors may assist in uncovering the secrets of a field jacket or look for microfossils. A new Tylosaur display is being added to the Paleo Lab.

Along with the Paleo Lab Experience, the TRDC and the Town of Eastend have fun and engaging activities for the entire family. Explore the beautiful landscape of the Cypress Hills on the hiking trails situated around the Discovery Centre or uncover a new fossil in the Fossil Dig Sand Pit.

The TRDC is also very happy to welcome the new Visitor Experience Supervisor Aimee Castillo.

Aimee has worked for the RSM since the summer of 2016. A teacher by trade, Aimee started as student gallery interpreter and fell in love with all the facets that make the museum run. She became the RSM's lead gallery interpreter in February 2020. Having delivered more than 100 school programs and workshops with the RSM, she is excited to put skills to work at the TRDC.

"I am delighted to join the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's T.rex Discovery Centre team in Eastend," Castillo said. "Southwest Saskatchewan is filled with beautiful scenery and activities for everyone. Our province has so much more experiences to offer, and I look forward to exploring the Cypress Hills this summer. We are excited to welcome visitors back for a safe and enjoyable experience in the home of the largest T.rex in the world."

The T.rex Discovery Centre, located at #1 T-rex Drive in Eastend, is open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. until Labour Day. The Centre is an hour-and-a-half drive from Swift Current and an hour drive from Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. Visit www.royalsaskmuseum.ca/trex. Admission is by donation.

