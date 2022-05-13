InvenioLSI and State of Arkansas to Host Webinar on GASB 87 Compliance Success

GASB 87 Webinar by invenioLSI

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI , the world’s leading independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner for public sector organizations, today announced it will host a webinar with the State of Arkansas, detailing the state’s successful implementation of SAP Contract Lease Management (CLM) to comply with the rules and regulations for real-estate management put in place by Governmental Accounting Standards Board's Statement No. 87 (GASB 87). The webinar will take place on May 26, 2022 at 11am – 12pm ET and will help attendees understand the best practices of complying with GASB 87.

WHAT: an upcoming webinar co-hosted with the State of Arkansas and invenioLSI to discuss the state’s lease management solution transformation and how invenioLSI’s SAP Contract and Lease Management (CLM) implementation helped it quickly and effectively address the challenges of adhering to the GASB 87 regulations.

WHEN: Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11am – 12pm ET/8am – 9am PT

WHERE: interested organizations can register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/#register/8283508820775400717

WHO: the webinar will be hosted by invenioLSI’s EVP Chief Solution Architect Shyam Jajodia and VP, Global Marketing Caroline Silva as well as DFA Technical Accounting Manager, State of Arkansas Jessica Primm.

WHY: Attendees can better understand GASB 87 regulations, gain direct insights into the SAP CLM system, learn key takeaways from invenioLSI’s work with the State of Arkansas, and get best practices to navigate their digital transformations.

