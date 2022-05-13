letus Partners With Trust Stamp To Bring AI-Powered Biometric Identity Management To Prevent Fraud in Real Estate
letus is first to bring ai-powered identity management and security to protect landlords and renters.
Now, we provide the highest level of protection used by S&P 500 banks, global financial institutions, and the United States government to our renters and landlords”SAN DIEGO, CA , UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As online attacks become more common, passwords and VPNs are becoming less secure. letus (previously RentMoola) announces launch of facial biometric verification to protect landlords and tenants from synthetic identity fraud.
Through their partnership with Trust Stamp, a global provider of privacy-first, AI-powered trust and identity services, letus provides unparalleled protection through secure biometric identity keys so renters and landlords can transact easily, safely, and with confidence.
For the first time, the rental industry has next-level security protection methods against fraudsters, hackers, and phishing attacks on their personal identity and digital finances.
“We take the safety of our customers seriously. Now, we provide the highest level of protection used by S&P 500 banks, global financial institutions, and the United States government to our renters and landlords.” shares Karthik Manimozhi, CEO of letus.
letus continues to transform the renter and landlord experience by creating a smooth and simple user onboarding process with virtual identity verification, offering a more robust tenant screening process through facial recognition, and opening up access to securitized peer to peer payments through letus’ zero-login marketplace, letus Xchange.
“Trust Stamp looks forward to furthering our impact in the real estate industry through our work with letus,” says Andrew Gowasack, President and Co-Founder of Trust Stamp. “This partnership enables us to continue addressing cross-industry needs in fraud prevention and operational efficiency with an innovative, mission-aligned company that drives accessibility and inclusion in financial services for the rental space.”
With half of all rental units in the US being owned by mom and pop landlords, and with 42.9 million Americans living in rental properties, there is a large underserved market within the industry that could benefit from access to convenient and flexible payments without sacrificing security.
