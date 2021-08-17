Fintech Disruptor RentMoola And InsurTech APOLLO Join Forces To Offer AI-Driven Renter’s Insurance on Platform
The search for renter’s insurance is over. Renters can now choose the best policy directly on checkout without having to search and compare.
. “For us, the more convenient, the better. Accessibility is the secret to democratization of financial services and literacy for consumers.””VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past year, LetUs by RentMoola has made giant strides in driving inclusion in the rental industry through their innovative payment solutions. Today, RentMoola announced their partnership with APOLLO Insurance, a leading InsurTech company, to simplify access to renter’s insurance.
— Karthik Manimozhi, CEO LetUs by RentMoola
RentMoola’s disruptive solutions like TXT2PAY, Rent Now, Pay Later, and 360° payments have led to massive growth in 2021. The company saw a 1,520% growth in new logos, and 23X year over year growth in units accessed through new clients and API deals. RentMoola is innovating at the speed of change, and this partnership simplifies the way landlords manage rental insurance, and the way tenants find the right coverage.
Since time immemorial, gathering insurance policies has been a tedious process for landlords. Unless policies are checked one by one, it is difficult to know if tenants are insured or plans are current-- ain’t nobody got time for that! The LetUs platform launched an industry-first insurance tracker, free for landlords on the platform. It allows them to view a single dashboard that shows them in real time which policies are lapsed or lapsing, current, and which tenants are not insured. And for renters looking for the best price on insurance, APOLLO’s AI-Driven technology is accessible directly on the LetUs Platform. This integration allows renters to choose the best policy among thousands of options, pay at a flexible schedule, and get their policies in minutes.
“RentMoola does an amazing job of providing Canadian landlords and renters with customer-centric payment options,” said APOLLO VP Partnerships Josh Pillsbury. “A partnership with APOLLO will enable renters to easily purchase tenant insurance within the platform, which improves resident experience and mitigates the risk of their landlord.”
APOLLO’s AI-driven platform leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. This allows individuals to buy online without human intervention, and it’s accessible with any device, anywhere, 24/7.
“We are all about simplifying the renter’s journey-- making every step from application, screening, insurance, payments, financing to communication very convenient.” Shares Karthik Manimozhi, CEO of LetUs by RentMoola. “For us, the more convenient, the better. Accessibility is the secret to democratization of financial services and literacy for consumers.”
Missy Galang
LetUs By RentMoola
marketing@rentmoola.com