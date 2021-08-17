Fintech Disruptor RentMoola And InsurTech APOLLO Join Forces To Offer AI-Driven Renter’s Insurance on Platform

LetUs by RentMoola announces partnership with APOLLO to deliver AI-powered insurance to renters

The search for renter’s insurance is over. Renters can now choose the best policy directly on checkout without having to search and compare.

. “For us, the more convenient, the better. Accessibility is the secret to democratization of financial services and literacy for consumers.”” — Karthik Manimozhi, CEO LetUs by RentMoola