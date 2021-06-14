42% Of Millennials Prefer Checks. LetUs by RentMoola Partners with CheckAlt to Enable Check Processing At Digital Speed
For Rent Payments, It’s All About Choice. LetUs By RentMoola Partners With CheckAlt To Make Check Payments Simpler, Faster, More Flexible.
It’s about providing our customers choices and allowing them to pay with what they are comfortable with in a particular situation”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding on their mission to make rent payment simpler and more inclusive, LetUs by RentMoola announced today their partnership with CheckAlt, the industry leader in lockbox and treasury management solutions for financial institutions and businesses across multiple industries in the U.S., including property management and community associations.
Even today, check payments are still more frequently used for purchases of more than $100, which are typically associated with bills. In fact, According to a Qualtrics study, 42% of millennials still use checks for certain transactions including rent payments. Through this partnership with CheckAlt, LetUs by RentMoola is able to offer multiple ways to accelerate payments through e-transfer, lockbox, and check scanning.
“For us, it’s about providing our customers choices and allowing them to pay with what they are comfortable with in a particular situation,” said Karthik Manimozhi, CEO of LetUs By RentMoola. “Through this partnership, we are able to provide even more flexibility and convenience to our already robust 360° payment engine.”
These new features powered by CheckAlt allow landlords to mitigate delays, errors, and fraud associated with these kinds of payments. Plus, rent payments are automatically reconciled on the property manager’s dashboard just like any digital payment, removing the risk of loss or delays typically attached to these types of payments.
“At CheckAlt, we pride ourselves on promoting payment flexibility, as well as a streamlined reconciliation process,” said Levi Saada, VP of Business Development. “With this new partnership, LetUs by RentMoola will be able to leverage best of breed technology to provide a truly holistic payment receivables experience for all property managers in the U.S.”
By offering 100% coverage across all payment methods and channels, landlords ensure there is no disruption in their cash flow while being able to serve their tenants better with inclusive services across all needs and demographics.
