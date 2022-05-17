Amplifi Names Mike Bassi as Chief Financial Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today announced the promotion of Mike Bassi to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.
Mr. Bassi's smooth transition to CFO builds on a tenure of 12 years at Amplifi. As CFO, he will lead the implementation of a global accounting system, consolidating the company's financials across its North American and European operations.
"Mike's appointment to CFO is a true highlight for me, as I've had a front seat to his talent and growth over the years," said Keith Krzeminski, Chief Administrative Officer of Amplifi. "As an early Amplifier, Mike helped build a robust system for forecasting and accounting that enables us to fully exploit the data market, including successfully acquiring Comma Group last year. He brings immense value through his deep knowledge of our business, proven operating skills and instinct, and admirable leadership abilities."
"We are thrilled to have Mike at the helm of our global financial and accounting operations, particularly as we enter a new phase of accelerated growth," said Corey Mellick, CEO of Amplifi. "Today's appointment also speaks to the 'special sauce' we have here at Amplifi – our people. The Amplifi culture of collaboration and excellence is truly unique. There's no better place to draw from when selecting those who will lead and guide the future of our company."
Mr. Bassi began his time with Amplifi upon completing active duty with the U.S. Marines. He advanced to managerial roles, controller, and, ultimately, VP and SVP of finance and accounting. During an important pivot for Amplifi, Mr. Bassi led an initiative to restructure the company's accounting systems, establishing a model for scale and efficiency that continues to drive results.
Mr. Bassi said, “Growing companies need a strong sense of financial maturity, which really comes down to your data — an area we are incredibly passionate about at Amplifi. "
"When you have real-time data, you get x-ray vision into your company and can make the calculated risks that lead to efficient, strategic growth. By proactively globalizing our finance and accounting system, Amplifi gains the visibility and actionable information we need to make better decisions faster and stay ahead of the curve."
For more details on Amplifi's leadership team, visit https://www.goamplifi.com/about-amplifi/.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
Tracy R A Zettinig
Mr. Bassi's smooth transition to CFO builds on a tenure of 12 years at Amplifi. As CFO, he will lead the implementation of a global accounting system, consolidating the company's financials across its North American and European operations.
"Mike's appointment to CFO is a true highlight for me, as I've had a front seat to his talent and growth over the years," said Keith Krzeminski, Chief Administrative Officer of Amplifi. "As an early Amplifier, Mike helped build a robust system for forecasting and accounting that enables us to fully exploit the data market, including successfully acquiring Comma Group last year. He brings immense value through his deep knowledge of our business, proven operating skills and instinct, and admirable leadership abilities."
"We are thrilled to have Mike at the helm of our global financial and accounting operations, particularly as we enter a new phase of accelerated growth," said Corey Mellick, CEO of Amplifi. "Today's appointment also speaks to the 'special sauce' we have here at Amplifi – our people. The Amplifi culture of collaboration and excellence is truly unique. There's no better place to draw from when selecting those who will lead and guide the future of our company."
Mr. Bassi began his time with Amplifi upon completing active duty with the U.S. Marines. He advanced to managerial roles, controller, and, ultimately, VP and SVP of finance and accounting. During an important pivot for Amplifi, Mr. Bassi led an initiative to restructure the company's accounting systems, establishing a model for scale and efficiency that continues to drive results.
Mr. Bassi said, “Growing companies need a strong sense of financial maturity, which really comes down to your data — an area we are incredibly passionate about at Amplifi. "
"When you have real-time data, you get x-ray vision into your company and can make the calculated risks that lead to efficient, strategic growth. By proactively globalizing our finance and accounting system, Amplifi gains the visibility and actionable information we need to make better decisions faster and stay ahead of the curve."
For more details on Amplifi's leadership team, visit https://www.goamplifi.com/about-amplifi/.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
Tracy R A Zettinig
Amplifi
marketing@goamplifi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other