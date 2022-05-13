Europe’s Spinal Implants in 15 Markets Race to Meet Demands of Aging Demographics Post-Pandemic

European Spinal Implants Market Growth

As the European population aged 50 and up continues to rapidly increase, the volume of spinal implant and VCF procedures is expected to rise accordingly.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the European Spinal Implants Market, addressing key insights and consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. 2021 was a pivotal year for the spinal implant and VCF market due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many countries had restrictions in place to control the pandemic, with the current positive rate of vaccinated people, restrictions have loosened and almost all segments of the market are on the path to full recovery and are projected to exceed pre-pandemic market values.

According to iData's European Market Report for Spinal Implants, the market was valued at just under €1.6 billion in 2021. With the consideration of current trends, the market is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 3.3% to reach nearly €2 billion by 2028. This report includes procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including procedure volumes, for spinal implants and VCF, cervical fixation, thoracolumbar fixation, interbody devices, motion preservation devices, vertebral compression fractures, spinal electrical stimulation devices, and spinal surgery instrumentation. Another strong component for the growth of this market is the rise of procedures to match the 50+ age demographic.

Among the many competitors in the spinal implants market, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes and Stryker are the top three market share leaders. Medtronic was the leading competitor in the European spinal implant and VCF market in 2021. The company’s strong performance is owed to its leading position in the vertebral compression fracture market.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the European Spinal Implants Market Report:

https://idataresearch.com/product/spinal-implants-market-europe/

