THESALONGUY NEW PRODUCT, HAT HEAD - SPORTS UTILITY SPRAY, MADE FOR ALL SPORTS PLAYERS AND OUTDOOR LOVERS TO FIX HAT HEAD

Hat Head - Sports Utility Spray Made for All Hat-Wearing Sports Players Wanting to Restyle Their Hair, Protect from UV Rays, and Prevent Bugs.NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheSalonGuy is expanding his current product line and adding Hat Head - the first sports utility spray, to protect from bugs, the sun, and hat hair. With powerful ingredients, Hat Head helps combat every sports player's biggest hair issue and helps achieve better hair with only a few sprays.
With sports players wanting to look their best on and off the field, Hat Head was engineered to fight against the dreaded hat head. Delivering a quick and easy fix to hat hair, Hat Head resets the hair, after removing the hat, by absorbing sweat and speeding up the drying process to bring the hair back to its original “pre-hat wearing” condition.
“As a PGA Associate & Modern Certified Coach, I began noticing the biggest issues revolving around sports and hair,” said Stephen Marinaro, CEO of TheSalonGuy. “TheSalonGuy product line needed to help sports players or those who love the outdoors, find an easy protection against bugs, sunburns, and flat hair- which led to the creation of Hat Head.”
TheSalonGuy created a tutorial on “How to Prevent Hat Head,” which explains how to fight sports players' biggest hair and outdoor complaints when on the field or court. To prevent the matted-down hair look, Hat Head will restyle the hair and bring the hair back to its original style.
Hat Head - Sports Utility Spray, was made for all sports players or for any outdoor lovers who want UV protection, bug repellent, and great-looking hair while doing their favorite activities. Golf, tennis, football, baseball, basketball, rugby players, hiking, fishing, etc. can all benefit from Hat Head with the premium ingredients to help fight sports players' biggest hair complaints.
With TheSalonGuy entering the sports industry, Hat Head provides layers of protection and a comfortability when playing your sports or while being outdoors. To help keep bugs at bay, the formula includes a unique blend of essential oils and fragrances. Blended with shea butter, grapeseed oil, and raspberry oil, Hat Head provides light UV protection. TheSalonGuy believed it was essential for the product to also condition both the hair and skin, which is one of the key elements of Hat Head. The benefits of Hat Head - Sports Utility Spray, will help players look their best while blocking away the sun and bugs.
