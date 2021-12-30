The TikTok Trend that Continues to Break the Internet
TheSalonGuy has gained popularity with the TikToker Hairstyle which has gone viral on TikTok and YouTubeNEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ., December 30, 2021 - TheSalonGuy is recreating TikTok’s most popular hair trend and is breaking the internet while doing it. After noticing top TikToker’s such as Josh Richards, Noah Beck, and Zack Lugo gaining popularity for their hairstyle, TheSalonGuy created tutorials on both TikTok and YouTube. With close to 1 million subscribers and over 160k followers on TikTok, the tutorials have “broken the internet.”
“This hairstyle isn’t going anywhere because it has become the key to fame amongst the younger generations,” said Stephen Marinaro, CEO of TheSalonGuy. “With this trend, we will see the beauty industry on social media begin to shift to popular TikTok hairstyles and collaborate with these famous influencers.”
Gen Z is overtaking the haircare industry with its presence on social media and desire for this hairstyle. News stations such as Fox News quickly recognized TheSalonGuy’s popularity and covered the topic. With TheSalonGuy’s most recent TikTok accumulating over 19.2 million views, one can assure this trend will only continue to rise.
As TheSalonGuy pushes this trending hairstyle within the haircare industry, his videos continue to accumulate millions of views across platforms. Fans can not get enough of this TikTok trend and want to know how to wear the style. Stephen Marinaro, TheSalonGuy, has created the ideal “TikToker Hairstyle Kit,” which his followers are praising. With volumizing sea salt spray becoming an essential in every household, TheSalonGuy has created his own called Tidal Wave. Between his popularity and the internet-breaking hairstyle, the product continues to sell out with each new release.
TheSalonGuy has helped his fans achieve this look with his #1 best-selling product Tidal Wave and his 15-second tutorials on TikTok. The TikToker Hairstyle Kit includes Tidal Wave, LOCKED, a matte and medium hold hairspray, and the TikToker 2’’ Round Brush. Fans continue to praise TheSalonGuy for this $65 bundle kit which makes any Gen Z individual look like the next famous TikToker.
“After posting my recent TikToks and receiving millions of views, it is clear we will only see more of this hairstyle in the upcoming year,” says TheSalonGuy.“This hairstyle will continue to stay popular in 2022 but I am excited to see the next trending look.”
TheSalonGuy is always looking for new ways to interact with his fans and create the latest trends. Make sure to follow him on TikTok @TheSalonGuy and give him ideas on what you want to see next on his TikTok Hair Journey!
TheSalonGuy, Stephen Marinaro, is a hairstylist and media personality with 20+ years in the beauty industry. His highly viewed YouTube channel features hair tutorials, tips, and some exciting special event coverage. Stephen's channel has over 900,000 subscribers, 100+ million views, and is currently averaging over 2.5 million views a month.
