TheSalonGuy Recreates Most Popular TikTok Hairstyle
TheSalonGuy recreates the "tiktoker hairstyle" with easy step-by-tutorials and his #1 best selling TikToker KitNEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheSalonGuy is recreating the most popular hairstyle on TikTok and he's breaking the internet while doing it! In early 2020, TheSalonGuy joined TikTok and saw this hairstyle being worn by famous TikTokers: Josh Richards, Noah Beck, and Blake Gray. TheSalonGuy began recreating the boys hairstyles and immediately gained recognition by multiple TikTok stars.
The "TikToker Hairstyle" also known as the "Hair Flip," has helped TheSalonGuy accumulate 15+ million views on all platforms when giving tips and tricks on how to master this look. TheSalonGuy has created numerous videos on this hairstyle and has caught the attention of famous TikTokers due to his fame in the hair industry. "I have worked in the hair industry for 20+ years and have never seen a hairstyle gain popularity this quickly," says Stephen Marinaro, TheSalonGuy. "Having a platform where people can keep up with the latest hair trends has changed the game for the future of the hair industry."
TheSalonGuy has helped millions of people achieve this look with his volumizing sea salt spray, Tidal Wave. This has officially become his #1 best selling product which is sold on his own shop and on Amazon. To have the complete look, TheSalonGuy brought a new product to the market called the "TikToker Hairstyle Kit". The TikToker Kit includes Tidal Wave, Locked (a matte and medium hold hairspray) and the TikToker 2" Round Brush. With these products many of his viewers have successfully been able recreate this hairstyle and look like a famous TikToker.
This haircut is a classic layered shape that tapers down to a much shorter length on the sides and back. The top is a layered shape that lays somewhat flat and messy on top but Tidal Wave helps create the natural wavy look. The hair texture plays a huge part in the look and It's best to create the beachy waves with some texture.
"I believe this hairstyle will continue to become more popular and will stay as the top trending hairstyle for a while," says TheSalonGuy. "If you want to keep up with the latest trends I recommend growing out your hair and attempting this look!"
TheSalonGuy is always looking for new ways to interact with his fans and create the latest trends. Make sure to follow him on TikTok @TheSalonGuy and give him ideas on what you want to see next on his TikTok Hair Journey!
TheSalonGuy, Stephen Marinaro, is a hairstylist and media personality with 20+ years in the beauty industry. His highly viewed YouTube channel features hair tutorials, tips, and some exciting special event coverage. Stephen's channel has over 900,000 subscribers, 100+ million views, and is currently averaging over 2.5 million views a month.
Stephen Marinaro
TheSalonGuy
+1 908-803-6997
email us here
EASY TikTok Hairstyle Tutorial