Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Thirteen Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • SB 454 – Florida Commission on Offender Review
  • CS/CS/SB 856 – Private Provider Inspections of onsite Sewage Treatment and Disposal Systems
  • CS/SB 1012 – Victims of Crimes
  • CS/SB 1046 – Public Records
  • CS/SB 1236 – County and Municipal Detention Facilities
  • SB 7016 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • HB 31 – Firefighter Inquiries and Investigations
  • CS/HB 195 – Juvenile Diversion Program Expunction
  • HB 197 – Public Records
  • CS/HB 273 – Money Services Businesses
  • CS/HB 453 – Officer and Firefighter Physical Examination Requirements and Records
  • HB 873 – Public Records 
  • HB 6037 – Traveling across County Lines to Commit a Burglary

