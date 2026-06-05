Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Andrew Dulcey to the College of the Florida Keys District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Andrew Dulcey to the College of the Florida Keys District Board of Trustees.

Andrew Dulcey

Dulcey is a Private Practice Attorney in Key West. Active in his community, he has served as a member of the Key West Maritime Historical Society and the Key West International Airport Ad-Hoc Committee on Noise. Dulcey earned his juris doctor from the University of Miami.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

