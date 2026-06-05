Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Daytona State College District Board of Trustees 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Robert Coleman and the reappointment of Randy Howard, Kelly Kwiatek, and Garry Lubi to the Daytona State College District Board of Trustees.

Robert Coleman

Coleman is the Vice President of Coleman Goodemote Construction Company. Active in his community, he has served as the President of the Rotary Club of Ormond Beach and is a member of the Daytona Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Halifax Area Civic League. Coleman earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management from Auburn University.

Randy Howard, PhD

Howard is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Active in his community, he has served as a member of the National Association of College and University Business Officers and the Volusia County Educational Finance Authority. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Howard earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and chemistry from Birmingham Southern College, his master’s degree in operations research from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and his doctorate in finance from the University of Georgia.

Kelly Kwiatek

Kwiatek is the Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Halifax Staffing, Inc. Active in her community, she has served as the Chair of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, a Commissioner on the Seventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission, and a member of the Halifax Area Civic League and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. Kwiatek earned her bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and her juris doctor from Florida State University.

Garry Lubi

Lubi is currently retired and previously served as the Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking at Southstate and CenterState Bank. Active in his community, he is the President and Founder of the Palm Coast Music Festival and previously served as the Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking with Ameris Bank and was the President of the Flagler County Education Foundation Board of Directors. Lubi earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Canisius College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.