Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Chipola College District Board of Trustees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jeffrey Snell and the reappointment of Travis “Dell” Corbin to the Chipola College District Board of Trustees.
Jeffrey Snell
Snell is an Insurance Sales Agent with Florida Farm Bureau Insurance Company. Active in his community, he is the Treasurer of the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association and previously served as an Officer in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Snell earned his associate degree from Chipola College.
Travis “Dell” Corbin
Corbin is the Vice President of Corbin Auto Sales. Active in his community, he is a member of the National and Florida Independent Automobile Dealers Association, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, and the Chipley Kiwanis Club. Corbin earned his associate degree from Chipola College and his bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of West Florida.
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
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