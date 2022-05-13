Global Bispecific Antibody Drug Market is Forecasted to Witness Growth at a CAGR Of 16.79% over the Forecast Period
EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical science has surely witnessed rampant changes over the period of last few decades courtesy of continuous research and technological advancements. Due to these advancements, the healthcare industry at present values over trillion dollars. The growth seen by the healthcare sector has been a boon not only for companies, but also for the patients too. Today effective diagnosis and treatment of almost every disease is possible that too at an affordable cost. Global bispecific antibody drug market has managed to carve a niche for itself by providing a solution to very big existing problem in the form of diseases like cancer. Despite health infrastructure of several countries collapsing, the COVID-19 pandemic was a boon for global bispecific antibody drug market. The demand for these drugs went up as production and logistics were hampered initially. Unlike any other industry, any sector part of healthcare industry not only managed to sustain but emerge profitable due to the global adversity.
Several factors like unhealthy lifestyles, lack of awareness related to nutrition and excessive consumption of medications is leading to rise in the number of people suffering from cancer. This rise is directly driving the growth of the global bispecific antibody drug market. These drugs serve as an ideal treatment along with traditional radiation therapies and chemo-therapies. Additionally, these drugs cost lower as compared to other types of treatment. On the other hand, higher cost in terms of investment for production and seeking approvals from federal governments across the globe could be a tough process. These factors act like a hindrance in the path of the global bispecific antibody drug market’s growth.
Irrespective of all the hurdles, the global bispecific antibody drug market is forecasted to witness enormous growth over the coming few years. The extensive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhances the process of drug discovery and this would directly contribute to the growth of this market.
Key Takeaways – Global Bispecific Antibody Drug Market:
• In terms of revenue, the global bispecific antibody drug market was valued at US$ 14.56 Bn in 2021, growing at an estimated CAGR of 16.79% over the forecast period
• On the basis of application, the cancer segment of the global bispecific antibody drug market makes most of the money. Meanwhile, the cardiometabolic diseases segment is also forecasted to grow at a faster rate.
• Owing to their buying capacity along with use, the hospitals mint most of the money for the global bispecific antibody drug market. The treatment of diseases like cancer is costly and complicated procedure, and for this one has to visit hospitals.
• The region of Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness growth at the fastest rate for the global bispecific antibody drug market. Countries like India and China are investing heavily to improve their medical infrastructure. The number of hospitals in these two most populated countries is also growing, along with the spending capacity of people.
Some of the major players operating in the Global Bispecific Antibody Drug Market are listed below:
• AbbVie Inc.
• Adimab, LLC
• Affimed GmbH
• Amgen Inc.
• AstraZeneca
• Biomunex
• Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
• Creative- Biolabs
• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• F-star Therapeutics Inc.
• Genentech USA, Inc.
• Genmab A/S
• MacroGenics, Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• Merus
• Pieris
• Zymeworks
• Other Market Participants
Global Bispecific Antibody Drug Market:
By Manufacturing Technology
• IgG-based bispecifics
• ScFv-based bispecifics
• CD3-based bispecifics
By Application
• Cancer
• Autoimmune Diseases
• Infectious Diseases
• Neurologic Diseases
• Cardiometabolic Diseases
• Others
By End-User
• Hospitals
• Research Institutions
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
