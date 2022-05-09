TSNR – THE MUSICAL SENSATION YOU KNOW, THE STORY YOU DON’T
EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you believe in destiny or magic at least? If not, then your perception might change after reading this. TSNR was never about one, it used to be two different people who were mad about music. Yash and Ritwik, the musical duo which world knows today by the name of TSNR were actually once two teenagers who wanted to revolutionize the world of music. Though unable to understand each other and not liking the initial vibe, the duo decided to collaborate and this is when they felt that to create some mind-blowing music joining hands for future endeavors is the only correct thing.
“Too Sorted & Rise” were adamant on the fact that if even if their music manages to bring smile on one face, touch one soul, they will keeping making music. It is always been said that if your intention is true, then nothing can stop you from doing what you really want to. The same was experienced by the TSNR. They had to face multiple challenges, which are faced by new artists. Issues like finding the correct platform to perform or connect with right people kept in their way, and look how they have managed to overcome those. The incidents that dragged them backwards, catapulted the duo to new heights of success and glory.
Going London was never a part of the plan, but destiny instead. Attending Point Blank Music School changed them immensely in a very positive way. Their way of looking at music changed as they clearly understood that emotions are the exact same in any part of the globe. The TSNR’s international journey started with a bang as the duo weaved magic during their opening act for music mavericks Vini Vici in London.
Playing in front of home crowd is always special and the Rockpool will always be cherished. , Who doesn’t like Goa, especially the biggest place in the country, the Vagator. The TSNR’s performance at W, Vagator was definitely a new feather in their illustrious hat.
Though they love making music, it is an exhausting task and this is exactly why all their management chores are handled by AG Agency. Alakh Gada-managed AG Agency ensures that this musical duo continues doing what they love the most. Destiny is a funny term, while magic might be delusional, but the tale of TSNR is pure blend of emotions and living testimony of anything can happen.
Alakh Gada
