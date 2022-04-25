FROZT – ‘SOMETIMES MUSIC DOES HAVE A FACE’
EINPresswire.com/ -- “At the stroke of the midnight hour when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom”, these words from Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru marked start of the new era of this great nation ‘India’. India, the land with rich cultural heritage has given birth to many talented musicians. Right from Naushad, Pt. Bhimsen Joshi to AR Rahman and others.
Aagam Sheth, a twenty-one-year-old widely known as FROZT stepped up in the musical arena with a simple thought of making soul-touching music. Right amount of western & electronic music with strong base of Indian culture, FROZT feels that this literally makes his music complete. Today, FROZT is of opinion that he feels he can easily connect with his domestic as well as international audience. He truly understands what will work or make his listeners happy, and tries to make music accordingly.
Today, FROZT is definitely climbing in the league of Leonard Cohen, Peaches, Debbie Harry, and Pharrell Williams. One has to understand why this is so. All these artists have made it big before the age of 25 and FROZT is indeed following their footsteps.
Despite making it global, this 21-year-old Mumbai boy is very humble and feels that it helps him stay close to his roots. FROZT believes that to achieve roaring success and explore high skies, one has to remain grounded. Music is a powerful tool and can heal several things, they say and this can be felt every single FROZT is on stage. The happiness which he experiences while playing can be seen in his listeners. FROZT has successfully managed to create that Euphoria, which truly makes him stand apart from his contemporaries.
Dreams do come true they say, and FROZT just saw one of his dreams coming true during Sunburn Festival, Mumbai. He not only got a chance to interact with his teenage hero and music maestro Alan Walker, but to play alongside him. Almost everyone who was present at the event has admitted that this was one of the best performances they have attended till date. The music was magic which was felt by everyone as the performances of Alan Walker and FROZT performed as if they have been always doing this.
At present, FROZT is being managed by AG Agency owned by Alakh Gada.
Alakh Gada
AG Agency
alakh@agagency.in
97666 26056
