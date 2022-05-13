nCloud Integrators Launches Customer Success Strategic Services Offerings at TSIA World Interact Conference, May 16 - 18
EINPresswire.com/ -- nCloud Integrators, a leading Customer Success (CS) strategy consulting firm and certified Gainsight partner, announced today a complete package of Customer Success Strategic Services offerings for companies at any stage of their CS journey.
Organizations just getting started with CS to those launching full CS operations can take advantage of these offerings, which start with a comprehensive intake process and include customized recommendations, interactive workshops, and ready-to-use resources.
“Scaling customer success is a top concern for any growing business, and it’s absolutely necessary to retain customers and drive expansion,” Annemieke Rice, nCloud Integrators Head of Strategic Services states. “We are excited to have these offerings ready to go for our customers at all levels, from organizations that are just getting started and in need of a Customer Success foundation, to organizations that already have the people and processes in place and want to optimize their customer experiences.”
nCloud Integrators’ new strategic offerings, designed to assist organizations with CS processes and initiatives, include:
Customer Success Kickstart: This six-stage process helps build a world-class customer success organization from the ground up with the key building blocks you need to launch your Customer Success organization quickly.
Customer Success Scale: As companies grow, Customer Success organizations need to scale in a sustainable way with appropriate staffing models and infrastructure. This offering is designed to maximize profitability without sacrificing the key business outcomes of customer retention, expansion, and satisfaction.
Customer Success Operations: Mature Customer Success operations can take their organizations to an advanced level by ensuring data readiness, organizational alignment, and positional scope and by using artificial intelligence to get a holistic view of the customer and help CS leaders coach those on the front line.
“nCloud has worked with hundreds of clients during the past few years to improve their customer success organizations,” states Brian Hodges, President and Co-Founder of nCloud Integrators. “Through the course of our client delivery, we’ve identified specific needs that are addressed with these new offerings. These service packages combine sound methodology, pre-built deliverables, and proven best practices that can help any organization improve the efficiency of their customer success organization.”
Those attending the TSIA World: Interact Conference at the Orlando World Center Marriott on May 16-18, 2022 are invited to visit nCloud Integrators at booth #414 of the InteractZone in the Cypress Ballroom during exhibitor hours.
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
Sharon Bok
Sharon Bok
nCloud Integrators
sharon.bok@ncloudintegrators.com