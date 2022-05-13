Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,438 in the last 365 days.

Lane closures scheduled on I-64 Carter-Fort Hill Bridge on Friday, May 13, 2022

Page Content

Two of three westbound lanes of Interstate 64 on the Carter-Fort Hill Bridge in Charleston will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, for emergency deck repairs.

Motorists can expect delays in the area.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation urges drivers to pay attention in work zones, observe posted speed limits, and stay off their cell phones while driving. In cooperation with law enforcement agencies throughout West Virginia, police are actively targeting speeders and issuing tickets in works zones on interstates and secondary roads throughout the state.

Last year, there were 889 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing five people and injuring more than 300.​​

You just read:

Lane closures scheduled on I-64 Carter-Fort Hill Bridge on Friday, May 13, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.