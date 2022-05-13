Lane closures scheduled on I-64 Carter-Fort Hill Bridge on Friday, May 13, 2022

Page Content

Two of three westbound lanes of Interstate 64 on the Carter-Fort Hill Bridge in Charleston will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, for emergency deck repairs.

Motorists can expect delays in the area.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation urges drivers to pay attention in work zones, observe posted speed limits, and stay off their cell phones while driving. In cooperation with law enforcement agencies throughout West Virginia, police are actively targeting speeders and issuing tickets in works zones on interstates and secondary roads throughout the state.

Last year, there were 889 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing five people and injuring more than 300.​​