Programme New Dragon Inn of the 32nd Macao Arts Festival cancelled as the performing group is unable to come to Macao

MACAU, May 13 - Due to the epidemic prevention and control measures in Mainland China, the performance group of the New Dragon Inn, a programme of the 32nd Macao Arts Festival organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will not be able to visit Macao as scheduled, and the performance as therefore been cancelled. IC will arrange refund for those who have purchased tickets for the show.

The programme New Dragon Inn, originally scheduled for 28 May and 29 May, and the outreach activity “Meet-the-Artist: Shi Yihong Heritage and Innovation of Peking Opera”, originally scheduled for 26 May, will be cancelled due to the fact that the respective performance group will not able to visit Macao as scheduled. Spectators with tickets may contact the Macau Ticketing Network for refund procedures from 15 May to 30 June at different times.

A number of programmes brought by local arts and cultural groups will be staged at the Festival, including: The dance theatre Vaster Far than the Ocean, jointly created by dancers and choreographers from Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Macao, that combines the traditional arts and crafts of bamboo scaffolding with contemporary dance, to be staged on 20 May and 21 May. The children’s musical The Story of Kong Yiji, which turns the well-known short story Kong Yiji by Lu Xun into a family show, will be staged on 21 May and 22 May, inviting audiences of all ages to see the world through the eyes of the little waiter. The Macau Experimental Theatre takes the nine tones of Cantonese as the concept and presents the multimedia soundscape theatre Nine Soundscapes, in which actors from different backgrounds and four musicians with different instruments use the nine sounds and six tones in Cantonese to create nine everyday life episodes about the intricate emotions of modern people and depict the rhythm of the city. The programmes are rich and diverse in content and should not be missed by art aficionados. A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase.

IC will strictly follow the relevant anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures for cultural activities.

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchases and discounts, please visit the Festival’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam), follow the relevant page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Macau Ticketing Network ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.