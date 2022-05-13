Clearday Inc Partners with Bright Cloud International To Create an Outpatient Clinic to Combat Dementia
- Over 590,000 Floridians have been diagnosed with dementia in 2022 - Early diagnosis of dementia is expected to increase by 22% by 2025
Clearday Inc. (OTCQX: CLRD) today announced a business partnership with Bright Cloud International Corp to explore a joint venture to create outpatient clinics within the Clearday Memory Care communities. Clearday, with regulatory guidance, intends to supply an adjacent clinic set aside for residents in the communities surrounding the Clearday memory care facilities. Furthermore, the company will work with regulatory agencies to determine the appropriate business structure, clinic staffing and sales and marketing strategies for the clinics.
Jim Walesa, Clearday Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This relationship with Bright Cloud fits our vision of the Future of Care which is providing access to Cognitive Care to more Americans. We plan on starting in our three core markets which include Florida, Arkansas and Texas. We will work with Bright Cloud to establish an At-Home package using technologies and services including Bright Cloud’s Home Rehabilitation Technologies and Clearday’s Clearday @ Home virtual daily care services.”
Bright Cloud’s Chief Executive Officer, Edward Berde, said “I’m excited about the relationship between Clearday and Bright Cloud. Clearday’s experience and prominence in their communities, coupled with Bright Cloud’s Technologies for Cognitive Care, will open up wonderful opportunities. The location of these new clinics very much fits our mission of providing access to Cognitive Care to everyone that needs it.”
Clearday will work alongside Bright Cloud’s business development arm, SAM GROUP to introduce Clearday’s Clearday @ Home virtual daily care services to Florida healthcare providers. This joint venture will be presented at the American Geriatric Society Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida from May 12-14. The partnership is designed for Clearday to develop potential customer & patient relationships earlier in the diagnostic cycle.
“Our current operations in Florida combined with the overall market provide us with this unique growth opportunity to launch this new endeavor. We believe this newly established partnership combined with these new outpatient clinics will better serve the patients and their families throughout the entire process,” concluded Mr. Walesa.
About Bright Cloud International
Bright Cloud International’s passion is to create new rehabilitation technology which use virtual reality, custom therapeutic games, and intellectual property, in order to make therapy efficacious and fun! Our pioneering work has been shown to benefit those with Alzheimer’s dementia, patients chronic post-stroke, and those with traumatic brain injury. Bright Cloud International’s integrative therapy approach simultaneously targets the patient’s brain, body and wellbeing.
About Clearday™
Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.
