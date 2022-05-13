Megan Thudium and Justin Buck Interviewed By Candice Georgiadis

Megan Thudium, founder of MTC | The Content Agency Justin Buck, CEO and Founder of Pearl Rolling Papers Candice Georgiadis

Number three is consistency. I think when people go into LinkedIn, they have all this ambition and excitement, but then they realise that it actually takes work.” — Megan Thudium, founder of MTC | The Content Agency

Can you share 5 ways to leverage LinkedIn to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.

So the first step on how to leverage LinkedIn is to optimise your profile. That is always the first thing. The profile is basically your storefront to your business and to your personal brand, whichever one is the end goal on LinkedIn. It’s everything: from making sure you have the correct settings so your profile is searchable and easy to find, to the content that you publish.

The second step, I would say is to engage in the community. The easiest thing you can do on LinkedIn is just to get onto the platform and start leaving authentic and original comments, building connections with people, connecting with new people within a niche.

Number three is consistency. I think when people go into LinkedIn, they have all this ambition and excitement, but then they realise that it actually takes work. That is essentially hard work to build up your personal brand, to maintain a presence — especially if you don’t have the time. This is why you reach out to an agency like MTC and have someone help you do it.

Spend something like 30 minutes on the platform every single morning, drinking your coffee, engaging, leaving comments, making sure that your posting is consistent throughout the week. People always ask me how many times they should be posting, and I say consistency is better than quantity. Post once a week and be consistent with that. Make sure you can be consistent and show up for your audience, be trustworthy.

Number four would be messaging. Because as we know, the way that you make sales and business connections is through conversation, engaging, and connecting with people. And a great way to do that naturally is through messaging. I think a lot of people on LinkedIn don’t use messaging correctly. They use it as a sales tool, they make a hard pitch from the beginning. Think about messaging as you would in a community or a networking event, you first connect with them. You do a little bit of chit chat, ask them how they are, hey, it was great to connect with you. But just personalise the conversation. It’s not just a business transaction. Good conversations lead to business opportunities.

Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Prepare for extra fees and barriers for entry since the regulatory process is currently murky.

As a hemp company, there are very little payment processing companies that are willing to take the risk of servicing our industry. At the beginning of our journey, we could only find one company that would allow us to process payments, but their fees were taking a toll on our bottom line. Luckily, I was able to meet one of the partners of Primo Payments at a networking event. They gave us an analysis of how much money we would be able to save since they are a company that specializes in high-risk accounts in the cannabis industry. Working with them has and will continue to save us money, which is why I’m giving them this shoutout. So, if you are a company in the same situation, contact Primo Payments and tell them that Justin sent you. I am very grateful that I started a conversation with a guy standing by himself that ended in a mutually beneficial partnership.

2. Even when you do things you love, you must still do things that you don’t.

When I first started my business, I was so excited to finally be doing something that I am truly passionate about. What I didn’t fully realize was that even though I’m passionate about my product, I still had to complete tasks that were tedious and uninteresting to me. As time went on, I started to understand that these tasks were prerequisites for me to realize my goals. For example, accounting, administrative tasks, supply chain management, and budgeting among other things are extremely necessary but do not excite me. It’s just work that needs to be done for us to reach our goals as a company.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

