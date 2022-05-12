Sondra Hellund and Julie Livingston Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Sondra Hellund, Owner/Operator of Franny’s Farmacy Julie Livingston, president, WantLeverage Communications Candice Georgiadis

You are a “Cannabis Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.

1) Legislation: You can wrap a light rail train in a decal of a huge bottle of Jack Daniels, but you can’t advertise CBD at a rail-stop. As a retailer, sometimes you can’t take debit cards because the banks don’t allow it. The list of examples of how the current legislation makes it difficult to operate as an everyday business is endless. For the pure-bread entrepreneur, sometimes these challenges can add a bit of spice and make the journey a little bit more fun and interesting.

2) Misconceptions need to be addressed daily: Until I planted both feet into the industry as a dispensary owner, I did not realize how much of my role would involve breaking down the perception of cannabis, hemp, CBD, Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, etc… For such an amazing little plant, the misconceptions are endless.

3) Education is ongoing: The opportunity to learn something new in this industry is endless. I find myself learning something new every single day, and passing it along to our community, customers, and team on an ongoing basis.

4) Participating in this industry can be transformative: The joy one can bring to people’s lives is immense.

What we do impacts people on so many levels. I’ve seen it happen in such great ways here in Charlotte.

5) Expect the unexpected: The cannabis industry is still in its infancy stage, and with that comes a lot of excitement, and unexpected surprises when it comes to laws, regulations, science, and everything else involved with running a business in this space. Like Franny herself always says, “This is not business as usual.”

Can you share 5 ways to leverage LinkedIn to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.

If you want to improve your business and raise your professional or company visibility in the marketplace, LinkedIn is the ideal platform on which to tell your brand story, attract new followers and build relationships. Although it may not instantly affect the bottom line, like other sales oriented social platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, the more active you are on LinkedIn, the more successful you will be in generating new business leads and promoting your competitive advantage over time. From my extensive experience on the platform, here are 5 ways to leverage LinkedIn to dramatically build your business:

Promote Products, Services: Because you can create and control the content and messaging, LinkedIn is an incredibly powerful marketing platform on which you can promote key brand messages. For the VP at a consulting firm who leads a new practice area, we’ve been developing content that illustrates the benefits of a new service offering. We’ve crafted this narrative in a very easy to read, bullet pointed format, using clever graphics and hashtags so target customers can locate the content. Using a tone that is casual and approachable, we cite real problems and challenges that companies face in their daily work and how they can be addressed and solved.

A few weeks in, my client was contacted by a colleague in his network who wrote, “I didn’t realize that you offered this service, and that’s just what our company is in need of right now.” They are currently negotiating a contract.

Attract New Talent During The Great Resignation: Organizations are only as good as their people. With The Great Resignation raging on, and the ability of employees to work from anywhere, US employers continue to face a highly competitive talent pool. When it comes to job posting or job search, LinkedIn is the place to be. It’s estimated that at any one time there are 15 million job openings advertised and 49 million individuals use the platform to search for jobs each week(source:LinkedIn).That’s why I encourage clients to share stories about their unique company culture, employee satisfaction, and team collaboration on a regular basis. [...]

