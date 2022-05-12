Christian Lund and Amberly Allen Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Christian Lund, Co-Founder of Templafy Amberly Allen, runs DI Marketing, Inc and Dealer Merchant Services

Christian Lund, Co-Founder of Templafy

How do you think this might change the world?

That’s such a big and important question, and in my experience I truly believe that the future of work will revolve around content. Specifically, I think there are four truths that are shaping the role of content in business moving forward:

Content is everything. It’s your finalized new business pitch; the metadata that lives inside the document; the video that showcases your solution to prospects and the webpage it lives on. Because of this expansion of what content means, it can be increasingly challenging to navigate. Searching through enterprise repositories for the right document was once a difficult but possible task, but with the rise of digital technologies that all output and store enormous amounts of content and data, searching for content has become impossible. Content now needs to find people and workflows, not the other way around.

With improvements to business processes and technology, content creation points are multiplying by the second. Apps like Microsoft Word used to be the center of content creation, a singular platform for a disparate workflow. But today, content creation apps abound, and they need to seamlessly integrate with business workflow applications to support content creation as part of those workflows. Integrations that connect content to business workflows are now essential.

Regulatory requirements for organizations are on the rise. They put businesses under increasing pressure to ensure compliance across all employee-produced content, and these regulations are going to keep evolving and changing in the new digital HQ. To navigate this new landscape, businesses must invest in technology that can automate these steps and remove the onus of compliance from the employee.

Data needs to drive new content. Without data and measurement, content serves no real purpose. For far too long employees have had no insight into how well their content actually performs. Businesses need to use actionable data to inform their content strategy.

We like to call the manifestation of these truths content enablement, and we’re using that concept to drive the future of Templafy and document generation as a whole. Perhaps the most interesting parts of these truths are those that revolve around governance — we’re continuing to see more and more regulatory and security needs become priority for businesses around the globe, like GDPR and the upcoming expansion of the California Consumer Privacy Act.

Templafy solves for this by simplifying and standardizing the process of ensuring all business content is compliant with the latest regulations. Our technology enables businesses and their employees to feel confident that they’re up-to-date, allowing them to shift focus away from manual document governance to creating high-performing content that drives results.

Amberly Allen, runs DI Marketing, Inc and Dealer Merchant Services

Can you share five of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The #1. piece of advice I’ve ever been given in my life my mom taught me. Make sure I was financially stable and independent, especially if I was going to have kids. #2: There are going to be lots of failures. I had one CEO tell me about a “life extinguishing event” meaning when your business is threatened to be able to continue. Other than that, everything can be solved, but there are a lot of failures along the way. #3: Know your strengths and your weaknesses. I will tell you that I know what I’m good at. I know what my VP is good at. She knows what I’m not good at. And we are together to make sure our staff is “in the right seat on the bus.” #4 Know your numbers. Decide what impact areas are critical and measure them. This allows you to use those numbers to chart the path and change direction if needed. #5: Manage your time. Everyone says this — but this is the most valuable resource on the planet. My favorite author, the late Chet Holmes, author of the Ultimate Sales Machine writes about it in the first chapter of his book. We all have the same 24 hours, how are you going to maximize it? My team revisits this chapter EVERY SINGLE WEEK in our Monday morning meeting because it is a tool that can always be sharpened.

