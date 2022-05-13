IMPERIUM Launches Imperial Dollar, the Revolutionary Cryptocurrency App
by Fran BriggsNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperial Dollar (ICO), a browser-based peer-to-peer decentralized private cryptocurrency delivered an update of its presale today. The initial coin offering (ICO) is taking place at https://imperialdollar.io/presale and is scheduled to end on June 20, 2022.
Participants in the cryptocurrency presale can look forward to receiving unlimited growing rewards, becoming premium members of the Imperial team, and an early-joiner bonus.
Imperial Dollar and Imperial Coin were released on Binance blockchain. Both are IMPERIUM digital assets that deliver a simple but exciting payment system for global stakeholders. IMPERIUM is a blockchain. It replaces time-consuming payment methods, paperwork processes such as letters of credit and telegraphic transfer systems with instantly verifiable payment transfers.
“Our mission is to create and foster cryptocurrency adoption by the masses. To make that vision a reality we address all types of users, not just the tech-savvy unlike other cryptocurrencies,” stated Chris S. Douglas, Esq., Founder and Creator of PayEx and the Imperial Dollar. “To that end, we strive to provide the most straightforward user experience possible when using cryptocurrencies.”
IMPERIUM is described as revolutionary. Douglas explained why. “While relatively few individuals know how to mine Bitcoin or install a software wallet, IMPERIUM is available in your browser which eliminates the need for an install or download.”
He added that “mining IMPERIUM consumes as much energy as a battery moving the hands on a wristwatch. I want people to be able to mine IMPERIUM by leaving their computers open. Let everyone make a passive income. It is time to think about the goodwill of the people. IMPERIUM is owned by the people. That makes it an open source. Welcoming contributors to participate is furthering the development of its perpetually innovative flexible technology.”
According to the organization’s Greypaper published this quarter, IMPERIUM:
Develops Virtually Instant Payments
While Bitcoin manages eight (8) transactions per second (tps) and Ethereum does 12tps, IMPERIUM successfully tests over 100,000tps. Instant transfers on the IMPERIUM platform are completed in 2 -5 seconds. Conversely, transfers made by Bitcoin may take anywhere from 15 minutes to a few hours.
Uses a Decentralized Platform
Its blockchain assures its independence from any central control structure and relying on a third-party trading platform.
Offers Affordability
Trading fees from other leading cryptocurrencies are typically very high; however IMPERIUM’S platform offers the lowest trading fees throughout the FOREX and stock trade circuits.
Among the most attractive perks offered by the blockchain is the IMPERIUM credit/cash card. It is the first all-in-one, world credit and debit multi-card. The card has more than a dozen utilities and benefits. Among them are QR code reading, the capacity to store up to 100 credit/debit cards, and Crypto to FIAT instant exchange and payment transfer. After members choose a VISA, Mastercard, Discover, AMEX or Card Blanche credit or debit card, they have an option to utilize the card as their cryptocurrency (hard) wallet. The cards will be issued to all members without any credit check.
Not a Currency But an Asset
IMPERIUM is backed by smart contracts and over a dozen major projects at the start. Among them are Crypto Stock Exchange; cBAY (Crypto Bay); AUTHORPÆDIA (the world’s only encyclopedia dedicated to authors); exploitation and exports of national resources; freight forwarding; import and export; manufacturing; insurance; real estate development; mortgage-free housing projects and personal loans with 1% interest.
For additional information about IMPERIUM, Imperial Dollar, and presale access, please visit https://imperialdollar.io/presale.
