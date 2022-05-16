AEX Global Aswap Stable Pool opens DOGE mining
AEX introduces the DOGE liquidity pool with the highest APR on the market with 0 gas fees and a quick receipt of interestHONG KONG, CHINA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the 3rd anniversary of AEX Finance and as a thanks to its users, AEX is offering four different activities. One of the amazing activities is the opportunity for users to participate in DOGE genesis mining, with a genesis APR of over 600%.
What is the ASwap Stable Pool?
The liquidity pool includes two stable coins with a high APR, where users do not have to fear losses due to volatility, as these two tokens are stable coins. The instant subscription and redemption model helps users to activate the assets and achieve asset growth and asset turnover.
What can Stable Pool offer?
a. By clicking on the USDT80%-USDC20% pool to participate in DOGE genesis mining, users can receive a genesis APR of over 600%. Link: https://sourl.cn/S6mUHn ;
b. Users have flexible access to their digital assets and receive interest quickly, which they can withdraw or reinvest at will;
c. Low barrier to entry for liquidity mining; no gas fees and no volatile losses.
Advantages of ASwap:
- High asset security with 0 incidents.
AEX has been running securely for 9 years since it was established in 2013. To date, there has been neither a theft nor a security incident, proving that AEX deserves the trust of its users.
- Superior APR
ASwap offers several liquidity pools with a APR that is higher than the industry average, and users enjoy 0 gas fees and fast receipt of interest. The stable pool includes two stable coins, and users who have large digital assets can even enjoy an interest rate increase (up to 2%).
Time of the activity: 11 May, 7:00 - 31 May, 7:00(UTC).
To participate in the activity, users must sign up quickly, because APR fluctuates with TVL. In addition, users who successfully refer their friends to ASwap will receive 2% of their friends' earnings as a refund. At the same time, users can earn a reward of up to $10,000 for inviting friends to participate in AEX's 3rd anniversary activities.
More instructions:
How to get started with ASwap liquidity mining?
ASwap beginner's guide: https://www.aex.com/announcement/en/blog/2021/04/21/4645.html/
Genesis Mining Activity : https://sourl.cn/S6mUHn
Registration benefits on AEX:
1. Lucky Draw for new users with a prize of up to 1000USDT
This is valid for newly registered users only. New users must click ASwap within 15 days of successful registration to participate in the raffle, otherwise it will be considered as a waiver;
2. Referrals
Another way to register with ASwap and benefit from additional advantages is to invite friends or family members and get a rebate of up to 30% if you refer at least one recently registered user.
About AEX Global
AEX, a cryptocurrency financial exchange founded in 2013, is dedicated to providing secure, complete, simple, and diversified digital financial management to billions of people. The closer you look, the further you see. AEX offers a wide range of scenarios covering many areas including Fiat, Spot, Finance, Loan and Mining. In AEX Earn, there are Fixed Savings, Flexible Savings, DeFi, Staking, and Dual Investment to meet users' needs. AEX Earn is the world leader in the type of coins and APR, offering its users a variety of earning opportunities.
