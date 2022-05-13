Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,410 in the last 365 days.

Percy “Master P” Miller and Deborah Sawaf Join to Launch High Fashion Line The Power of Words to Benefit Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurial Businessman and Philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller is collaborating with renowned luxury fashion Designer Deborah Sawaf on a new fashion line The Power of Words to break down the barriers around the stigma of mental health.

With twenty percent of revenue donated to the cause, The Power of Words offers an impact focused, highly intentional regeneration of streetwear essentials – the marriage of positive affirmations and high fashion sportswear.

Percy “Master P” Miller says, “Having family members and friends who have dealt with mental health issues for years, sometimes in private, I am committed to shining a light on mental health and providing hope and inspiration through the clothing line of The Power of Words. Deborah’s long history of designing exquisite clothes coupled with the message motivated me to join her on this mission to open a much-needed dialogue.”

Deborah Sawaf, Founder of Thalé Blanc and The Power of Words adds, “Percy “Master P” Miller has been an advocate of change and a role model for giving back over the past 25 years. We are committed to bringing awareness to mental health as well as to drive tangible resources to the organizations that champion this cause at the local and international level. Through fashion, we will create change.”

The duo believes the words you wear influence what people see on the outside, but also impact how you feel on the inside. Fashion leads culture, culture creates change. Various events are planned nationally throughout May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

For more information, please visit ThePowerOfWordsBrand.com

Elizabeth Johnson
P. Miller Enterprises
contact@PMillerEnterprises.com

You just read:

Percy “Master P” Miller and Deborah Sawaf Join to Launch High Fashion Line The Power of Words to Benefit Mental Health

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.