Percy “Master P” Miller and Deborah Sawaf Join to Launch High Fashion Line The Power of Words to Benefit Mental Health
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurial Businessman and Philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller is collaborating with renowned luxury fashion Designer Deborah Sawaf on a new fashion line The Power of Words to break down the barriers around the stigma of mental health.
With twenty percent of revenue donated to the cause, The Power of Words offers an impact focused, highly intentional regeneration of streetwear essentials – the marriage of positive affirmations and high fashion sportswear.
Percy “Master P” Miller says, “Having family members and friends who have dealt with mental health issues for years, sometimes in private, I am committed to shining a light on mental health and providing hope and inspiration through the clothing line of The Power of Words. Deborah’s long history of designing exquisite clothes coupled with the message motivated me to join her on this mission to open a much-needed dialogue.”
Deborah Sawaf, Founder of Thalé Blanc and The Power of Words adds, “Percy “Master P” Miller has been an advocate of change and a role model for giving back over the past 25 years. We are committed to bringing awareness to mental health as well as to drive tangible resources to the organizations that champion this cause at the local and international level. Through fashion, we will create change.”
The duo believes the words you wear influence what people see on the outside, but also impact how you feel on the inside. Fashion leads culture, culture creates change. Various events are planned nationally throughout May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.
For more information, please visit ThePowerOfWordsBrand.com
