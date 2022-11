MASTER P RELEASES FIRST COUNTRY SONG IN HONOR OF VETERAN’S DAY IN COLLABORATION WITH SOLDIER SNACKS

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master P and Country singers River Road Trio dropped hit single and video “THIS ROAD” on Veterans Day. In partnership with Master P’s Soldier Snacks, a line of snack foods honoring the military, the artists created a timeless tribute for the men and women who bravely protect our country every day.Master P launched Soldier Snacks in honor of his grandfather Claude Miller who served in the military as well as paying homage to current and former servicemen and servicewomen. A portion of all Soldier Snacks sales are donated to Folds of Honor, an organization that funds education for the children of our fallen and disabled veterans. Master P says, “My heart is fill of gratitude for those who sacrificed their lives to save ours. Support of education for the next generation is the cornerstone of our commitment to our nation.”Master P adds, “Salute to all the Veterans. It’s an honor coming from Hip-Hop, growing up in the South and being able to be on my first Country song.”