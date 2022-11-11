Submit Release
MASTER P RELEASES FIRST COUNTRY SONG IN HONOR OF VETERAN’S DAY IN COLLABORATION WITH SOLDIER SNACKS

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master P and Country singers River Road Trio dropped hit single and video “THIS ROAD” on Veterans Day. In partnership with Master P’s Soldier Snacks, a line of snack foods honoring the military, the artists created a timeless tribute for the men and women who bravely protect our country every day.

Master P launched Soldier Snacks in honor of his grandfather Claude Miller who served in the military as well as paying homage to current and former servicemen and servicewomen. A portion of all Soldier Snacks sales are donated to Folds of Honor, an organization that funds education for the children of our fallen and disabled veterans. Master P says, “My heart is fill of gratitude for those who sacrificed their lives to save ours. Support of education for the next generation is the cornerstone of our commitment to our nation.”

Master P adds, “Salute to all the Veterans. It’s an honor coming from Hip-Hop, growing up in the South and being able to be on my first Country song.”

