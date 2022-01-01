Monarch Magazine announces recipient of its annual Influencer of the Year Award, Entrepreneur Percy “Master P” Miller
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarch Magazine, the premiere publication for the affluent African American audience, is proud to announce the recipient of its annual Influencer of the Year Award, Percy “Master P” Miller. The recognition is awarded to the year’s outstanding trailblazer that implemented innovative change and positively impacted the world.
Under his company P. Miller Enterprises, Percy “Master P” Miller truly personified the meaning of Influencer in 2021. Percy launched new national food and beverage brand LA Great, Master Crunch Cereal and Soldier Snacks, all the while continuing to build the Rap Snacks empire through the expansion into Rap Noodles and Uncle P products. In the spirit of inclusion of all, he launched a diversity program We are One Family, to encourage leading grocery stores to include products on the shelves from people of all races and genders.
His continuing commitment to education and financial literacy led Percy to launch an HBCU tour, join the board of Unchained, a tech company that matches corporations with highly qualified HBCU graduates, partner with The Credit God a leading financial consultancy company focusing on credit restoration and financial education and receive a Doctorate from Lincoln University.
His passion for philanthropy brought Percy to sponsor a free basketball and life skills camp in Nashville for kindergarteners to third graders, open a grocery store in partnership with Rouses at Guste Homes, a senior center located in a food desert, and lead a water donation to the residents of New Orleans after Hurricane Ida devastated his hometown of New Orleans.
Will Walters, Founder of Monarch Magazine, says “From his work in furthering social and financial equality, his ground breaking business portfolio, his commitment to education, his philanthropic efforts with the youth and the elderly, to his mission of empowering all people to understand finances and entrepreneurship, Percy embodies the true meaning of Influencer of the Year.
Percy “Master P” Miller adds, “I am honored to receive Monarch Magazine’s Influencer of the Year Award. 2021 was a year of growth and change. This is only the beginning of my dedication to creating a brighter future for the culture and the generations to come.”
Monarch Magazine will be honoring Percy as “Influencer of the Year” with a magazine feature and awards ceremony in the new year.
