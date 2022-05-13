Who was your cartoon crush? Good Girls reckon everyone has an “animated sexual awakening”

Who was your cartoon crush? It's common to look back and realise you had feelings for an animated character. (Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

Whether it was Simba, Shego, or Prince Eric, we all have a character who made our heart flutter, say Mikayla Robinson and Siobhan McGrath of Good Girls podcast.

Having feelings for a fictional character is a common experience among adolescents.” — Mikayla Robinson, Good Girls podcast