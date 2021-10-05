45% of people are dating "as normal" despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
According to a survey carried out by casual dating app HUD, 45% of people say their dating lives are already back to normal.
Despite the rise of the Delta variant, people are still trying to make personal connections.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out and restrictions being lifted in many places, 45% of people say their dating lives are already back to normal, according to a survey carried out by casual dating app HUD (hudapp.com).
— Katie Wilson, Director of Communications, HUD App
A further 32% of people say they're getting back into the dating scene now, while 14% say they'll start dating in the next month or two, opting to take things a bit more slowly. Only 5% say they don't have any plans to get back to dating as yet.
"Despite the rise of the Delta variant, people are still very interested in making personal connections," says Katie Wilson, HUD App's Director of Communications. "Although public health advice continues to caution us to keep physically distanced, humans aren't designed to withstand isolation for very long - we want to develop intimate bonds and enjoy other people's company."
HUD's survey further revealed the lengths people are willing to go to make those connections, with respondents reporting that they're willing to travel an average of 33.4 miles (53.8km) to meet a new partner.
"The pandemic has encouraged people to re-evaluate their priorities, and a lot of singles are actively looking for companionship because they find being stuck home very lonely and isolating. Travelling a bit further to meet someone isn't such a barrier now," says Wilson.
Dating apps like HUD have a big part to play in pandemic dating, too - 68% of people say they'll be using apps to find people to date in the next few months.
"But for those people who aren't yet ready to date in person, video dates, exchanging sexy photos, chat, and sexting are all COVID-safe ways to be intimate from a distance," Wilson says. "Don't underestimate how much fun virtual dates can be!"
###
OnePoll survey carried out on behalf of HUD App in August 2021 of 1000 US Adults aged 18-40.
For more information:
Katie Wilson, HUD Communications Director, is available for comment and interviews. Further survey results are also available. Contact: Katherine Granich, PR for Hud, at katherine@hudapp.com
About HUD:
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, HUD is a casual dating app with over 10 million users. HUD offers a way for people to foster relationships that feel natural and honest by removing the emphasis on “finding the one”. HUD facilitates open, honest, and consensual interactions between individuals and couples. To learn more and start meeting people today, visit hudapp.com
Katherine Granich
HUD App
katherine@hudapp.com
Katherine Granich
HUD App
email us here