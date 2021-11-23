55% of singles are planning "Drinksgiving" casual encounters this Thanksgiving Eve

53% of singles have hooked up with someone from their hometown when they were visiting at Thanksgiving. (Photo: Michael Discenza on Unsplash)

The night before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest drinking events of the year - and a popular time for singles to indulge in casual hookups in their hometown.

You might jump at the distraction of no-strings-attached fun with your high-school crush, or a friend you haven't seen in years, knowing that in a few days you'll be back to your normal life.” — Katie Wilson, Communications Director, HUD App