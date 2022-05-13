Dr. Bud Pierce Comments on Oregon's Menstrual Dignity Act

Square logo, light blue, text says Doctor Pierce, A Prescription for Oregon, Sane, Secure. Stable. In the upper right corner there is a green circle that says Governor 2022.

Bud Pierce for Governor Logo

Bud Pierce, MD, Candidate for Oregon Governor in his office

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Bud Pierce commented on Oregon Legislatures' Menstrual Dignity Act.

While Oregon is trying to get back on its feet after the pandemic...career politicians are focused on ensuring that boys' bathrooms are well stocked with free menstrual products.”
— Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor
SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Bud Pierce commented on Oregon Legislatures' Menstrual Dignity Act. This act (HB 3294), which Gov. Kate Brown signed in July 2021, requires that schools keep fully stocked menstrual products for all students in all public school buildings in Oregon. This will be in all boys' and girls' bathrooms, with instructions on using them.

Dr. Bud Pierce said, “While Oregon is trying to get back on its feet after the pandemic and facing rising inflation, crime, and homelessness, career politicians are focused on ensuring that boys' bathrooms are well stocked with free menstrual products.”

With our economy struggling, Pierce questions whether Gov. Kate Brown is putting taxpayer money into programs that will truly help students learn. “Taxpayers will now be billed nearly $6 million on a program that will only serve to confuse and control our children, starting with 6-year-old boys. It is just another example of how backward and nonsensical Salem insiders have become,” said Pierce. “There would be many other ways to address this issue, and this is not one of them,” he adds.

Pierce feels the money would be better spent on improving education in our school districts. “Our public K-12 education system is failing our children and diminishing their futures, and believe me, well-stocked bathrooms are not the issue,” said Pierce. “As governor, I’ll empower parents. We’ll focus on actually teaching students and make sure that the money follows the child. This is another stark reminder that it’s time to focus on education, not indoctrination.”

Bud Pierce, M.D, Ph.D. is a business owner and senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the last physician-owned practices on the West Coast. He announced his candidacy for governor on the Republican ticket in April 2021. Approved photos and biography can be found at www.Budpierce.org. To arrange an interview with Dr. Pierce, email news@budpierce.org.

Media Relations
Bud Pierce for Governor
+1 971-720-1665
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bud Pierce for Governor - Believe

You just read:

Dr. Bud Pierce Comments on Oregon's Menstrual Dignity Act

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Bud Pierce for Governor
+1 971-720-1665
Company/Organization
Bud Pierce for Governor
PO Box 2889
Salem, Oregon, 97308
United States
+15033717457
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bud Pierce is a Salem physician and is running as a Republican candidate for governor of Oregon

More From This Author
Dr. Bud Pierce Comments on Oregon's Menstrual Dignity Act
The Pamplin Media Group endorsed Dr. Bud Pierce as Oregon’s Republican gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming election
Dr. Bud Pierce Earns Top Rating from NRA: AQ rating is the highest rating a non-incumbent can receive
View All Stories From This Author