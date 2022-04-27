Dr. Bud Pierce Earns Top Rating from NRA: AQ rating is the highest rating a non-incumbent can receive

Square logo, light blue, text says Doctor Pierce, A Prescription for Oregon, Sane, Secure. Stable. In the upper right corner there is a green circle that says Governor 2022.

Bud Pierce for Governor Logo

Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican Candidate for Oregon Governor, professional headshot, gray suit, blue and gray diagonal striped tie, light blue shirt

Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican Candidate for Oregon Governor

NRA announced that Bud Pierce has received an AQ rating. This is the highest rating a non-incumbent can receive in the Oregon Republican gubernatorial primary

I will uphold Oregonians' Second Amendment rights. I am against legislation that criminals ignore and burden law-abiding citizens.”
— Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor
SALEM, OR, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NRA (National Rifle Association) announced that William "Bud" Pierce has received an “AQ” rating. This is the highest rating a non-incumbent can receive in the Oregon Republican gubernatorial primary.

Pierce said he is honored by the ranking and proud to support the country’s tradition and the Constitution. He has consistently been a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.

"I will uphold Oregonians' Second Amendment rights. I am against legislation that criminals ignore and burden law-abiding citizens," says Dr. Pierce.

Pierce believes that federal gun laws should be vigorously enforced rather than layering additional state gun laws that are unnecessary. In 2015, Pierce opposed Oregon Senate Bill 941, signed by Kate Brown. The bill denied Oregonians the right to vote on a bill that would impact their Second Amendment constitutional rights due to its emergency clause.

“I believe that all Oregonians should have the right to be heard on laws--not just career politicians in Salem,” said Pierce. “The rights of the people shall be honored and protected. The Second Amendment stands as written for the protection of our Democracy.”

Pierce said he entered the governor’s race because of Portland's 100 days of violence.

“Guns cannot be in the hands of lawbreakers. We must defend our police and equip them with the tools to get weapons out of the hands of criminals,” Pierce adds.

The NRA-PVF ranks political candidates — irrespective of party affiliation — based on voting records, public statements, and their responses to an NRA-PVF questionnaire. According to the NRA, the grade of “AQ” is an NRA A-grade based solely on a candidate’s response to the NRA’s candidate questionnaire in the absence of gun-related votes.

About the NRA: Established in 1871, the National Rifle Association is America's oldest civil rights and sportsmen's group. More than five million members strong, NRA continues to uphold the Second Amendment and advocates enforcement of existing laws against violent offenders to reduce crime. The Association remains the nation's leader in firearm education and training for law-abiding gun owners, law enforcement, and the armed services.

Bud Pierce, M.D, Ph.D. is a business owner and senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the last physician-owned practices on the West Coast. He announced his candidacy for governor on the Republican ticket in April 2021. Approved photos and biography can be found at www.Budpierce.org. To arrange an interview with Dr. Pierce, email news@budpierce.org.

Media Relations
Bud Pierce for Governor
+1 971-720-1665
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bud Pierce for Governor - Believe

You just read:

Dr. Bud Pierce Earns Top Rating from NRA: AQ rating is the highest rating a non-incumbent can receive

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Bud Pierce for Governor
+1 971-720-1665
Company/Organization
Bud Pierce for Governor
PO Box 2889
Salem, Oregon, 97308
United States
+15033717457
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bud Pierce is a Salem physician and is running as a Republican candidate for governor of Oregon

More From This Author
Dr. Bud Pierce Earns Top Rating from NRA: AQ rating is the highest rating a non-incumbent can receive
Republican Dr. Bud Pierce at the Top of the Oregon Primary Polls - Releases Television Ads
Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Says Oregon Schools Should Not Expose Young Children to Issues Related to Sex and Gender
View All Stories From This Author