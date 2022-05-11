The Pamplin Media Group endorsed Dr. Bud Pierce as Oregon’s Republican gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming election
Pamplin Media released its endorsements, writing Pierce is “the best option for GOP voters. The Salem oncologist is decent, smart, and pragmatic.”
I am very proud of earning the Pamplin endorsement. We are just days away from the primary election, and I appreciate this support more than ever.”SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pamplin Media Group endorsed Republican candidate Bud Pierce as the Republican Oregon Governor. Their May 5, 2022, endorsement article says that Pierce is “the best option for GOP voters. The Salem oncologist is decent, smart, and pragmatic.” The Pamplin Media Group publishes The Portland Tribune and several community newspapers in Oregon’s Portland metropolitan area.
— Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor
The paper highlighted Pierce’s leadership of the Oregon Medical Association and his ability to achieve bipartisan compromise. Pierce “headed up a successful effort, during Gov. John Kitzhaber's administration, to craft a malpractice reform bill that easily passed in the 2013 Legislature,” the paper wrote in its endorsement article. They added, “If Republican voters also are pragmatic, they will make him their nominee for November.”
Pierce said, “I am very proud of earning the Pamplin endorsement. We are just days away from the primary election, and I appreciate this support more than ever."
Bud Pierce, M.D, Ph.D. is a business owner and senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the last physician-owned practices on the West Coast. He announced his candidacy for governor on the Republican ticket in April 2021. Approved photos and biography can be found at www.Budpierce.org. To arrange an interview with Dr. Pierce, email news@budpierce.org.
About Pamplin: The Pamplin Media Group is a media conglomerate operating primarily in Oregon’s Portland metropolitan area. The company owns approximately 25 newspapers, and the Portland Tribune is the largest newspaper in the group.
Media Relations
Bud Pierce for Governor
+1 971-720-1665
email us here