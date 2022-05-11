The Pamplin Media Group endorsed Dr. Bud Pierce as Oregon’s Republican gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming election

Bud Pierce Holds Campaign Kick Off in Salem - Jan 2022 Dr. Pierce for Governor Logo Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican Candidate for Oregon Governor

Pamplin Media released its endorsements, writing Pierce is “the best option for GOP voters. The Salem oncologist is decent, smart, and pragmatic.”

I am very proud of earning the Pamplin endorsement. We are just days away from the primary election, and I appreciate this support more than ever.” — Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor