The Pamplin Media Group endorsed Dr. Bud Pierce as Oregon’s Republican gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming election

Bud Pierce Holds Campaign Kick Off in Salem - Jan 2022

Square logo, light blue, text says Doctor Pierce, A Prescription for Oregon, Sane, Secure. Stable. In the upper right corner there is a green circle that says Governor 2022.

Dr. Pierce for Governor Logo

Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican Candidate for Oregon Governor, professional headshot, gray suit, blue and gray diagonal striped tie, light blue shirt

Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican Candidate for Oregon Governor

Pamplin Media released its endorsements, writing Pierce is “the best option for GOP voters. The Salem oncologist is decent, smart, and pragmatic.”

I am very proud of earning the Pamplin endorsement. We are just days away from the primary election, and I appreciate this support more than ever.”
— Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor
SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pamplin Media Group endorsed Republican candidate Bud Pierce as the Republican Oregon Governor. Their May 5, 2022, endorsement article says that Pierce is “the best option for GOP voters. The Salem oncologist is decent, smart, and pragmatic.” The Pamplin Media Group publishes The Portland Tribune and several community newspapers in Oregon’s Portland metropolitan area.

The paper highlighted Pierce’s leadership of the Oregon Medical Association and his ability to achieve bipartisan compromise. Pierce “headed up a successful effort, during Gov. John Kitzhaber's administration, to craft a malpractice reform bill that easily passed in the 2013 Legislature,” the paper wrote in its endorsement article. They added, “If Republican voters also are pragmatic, they will make him their nominee for November.”

Pierce said, “I am very proud of earning the Pamplin endorsement. We are just days away from the primary election, and I appreciate this support more than ever."

Bud Pierce, M.D, Ph.D. is a business owner and senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the last physician-owned practices on the West Coast. He announced his candidacy for governor on the Republican ticket in April 2021. Approved photos and biography can be found at www.Budpierce.org. To arrange an interview with Dr. Pierce, email news@budpierce.org.

About Pamplin: The Pamplin Media Group is a media conglomerate operating primarily in Oregon’s Portland metropolitan area. The company owns approximately 25 newspapers, and the Portland Tribune is the largest newspaper in the group.

Media Relations
Bud Pierce for Governor
+1 971-720-1665
email us here

You just read:

The Pamplin Media Group endorsed Dr. Bud Pierce as Oregon’s Republican gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming election

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Bud Pierce for Governor
+1 971-720-1665
Company/Organization
Bud Pierce for Governor
PO Box 2889
Salem, Oregon, 97308
United States
+15033717457
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bud Pierce is a Salem physician and is running as a Republican candidate for governor of Oregon

More From This Author
The Pamplin Media Group endorsed Dr. Bud Pierce as Oregon’s Republican gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming election
Dr. Bud Pierce Earns Top Rating from NRA: AQ rating is the highest rating a non-incumbent can receive
Republican Dr. Bud Pierce at the Top of the Oregon Primary Polls - Releases Television Ads
View All Stories From This Author