The Highland Cleaning Company Earns ARCSI Professional House Cleaning Certification

PHC certified professionals are trusted and skilled home cleaning professionals

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Residential Cleaning Services International (ARCSI), a Division of ISSA, is excited to announce The Highland Cleaning Company’s cleaning professionals have earned their Professional House Cleaning (PHC) Certification. As an established and trusted program within the global cleaning industry, ARCSI’s PHC Certification provides residential cleaning companies and their employees with the specific skills and knowledge to professionally clean customers’ homes.

“Being offered the opportunity to learn new skills and refresh old ones is important,” said Angela Castano, Cleaning Professional, The Highland Cleaning Company. “Supporting new and existing staff to adapt in this ever-changing industry, especially since Covid, has been fun but also challenging.”

The PHC Certification provides high-level education and training for cleaning professionals and teams at any stage in their career. The online course consists of seven modules, teaching the technical knowledge needed to function as professional house cleaners today. The course also provides an overview of the science behind cleaning. The training solution features “knowledge checks” to test individuals’ skills as well as a final certification exam.

“The pandemic has increased the need for formal accreditations and certifications – people want to know that residential cleaning companies are committed to providing the highest quality clean,” said ARCSI Program Manager Erin L. Lasch, CAE. “Earning this certification illustrates that cleaning employees are trusted professionals. We’re proud of The Highland Cleaning Company for taking this important step and investing in their staff and customers.”

PHC Certified professionals and companies can assure customers they are knowledgeable about pathogen remediation, infectious disease cleaning and disinfection, and more.

The Highland Cleaning Company employees join over 200 certified cleaning professionals in earning the PHC Certification.

To learn more about The Highland Cleaning Company, visit www.thehighlandclean.com

The Highland Cleaning Company was formed in 2017 and services homes in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Cave Creek. Owned by Lisa Campbell, this Scottish entrepreneur started the business focusing on eco-friendly products, training staff and offering a personal service. During the pandemic Scottsdale's vacation rental market exploded and, already working with other property management companies, The Highland Cleaning Company were able to seamlessly grow and expand in this area. The future of cleaning is bright. The need for quality, trained and engaged cleaning professionals has never been more paramount. The Highland Cleaning Company hopes to continue this upward trend whilst maintaining high levels of service and professionalism.

The Highland Cleaning Company

7302 E Helm Drive, Suite 1008

Scottsdale, AZ, 85260



About ARCSI

ARCSI was established in 2003 to assist residential cleaning service owners in starting, promoting,

building, and expanding their businesses. ARCSI merged with ISSA in January 2017 to become

ARCSI, a Division of ISSA. As the residential cleaning arm of the worldwide cleaning industry

association, ARCSI brings together members in the United States, Canada, and across the world by

providing valuable information and opportunities to ensure the growth and development of its

members' businesses through education, networking, and collaboration. For more information, visit

arcsi.org or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

To learn more about ARCSI’s PHC Certification, visit https://arcsi.org/phc/

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer

representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers,

residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade

association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the

world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote

cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line.

Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany;

Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more

information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-

0800.

