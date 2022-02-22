The Highland Cleaning Company Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Highland Cleaning Company (THCC) announced its 5th anniversary of providing cleaning services to homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Owner and founder of THCC, Lisa Campbell, has been offering cleaning services to the valley of sun for five years and is particuarly recognized for providing high quality cleaning to the vacation rental industry with efficient streamlined processes that ensure accuracy and a timely service.

“We differentiated ourselves by offering our customers a professional service, not only from a training standpoint for our staff, but also the quality of products we use and our software program that provides accurate bookings,” said Lisa. “Specializing in the vacation rental market we were able to coordinate and provide traditionally difficult scheduling timetables with a proficient and accurate system to accommodate short notice changes, large clean ups or looking after VIP guests.”

February 2022, THCC reached another milestone by completing 12,500 cleans since they first opened their doors for business in 2017. Over the last 5 years THCC has experienced exceptional growth and thrived during the first and second waves of Covid-19. In 2021, they completed 4500 cleaning appointments, a target Lisa Campbell was delighted to share.

“It's an incredible achievement,” Lisa said, “and we are thankful to all our staff, clients, property managers and vendors that we work with daily. It is the sum of all these efforts, from incredible people working in a tough industry, that we achieved this success.”

THCC now looks to the next 5 years to ensure they continue to grow, learn, and offer the absolute best they can to their staff and clients. Chris Campbell CFO, talked about the need to focus and not become another business statistic. “There are many sources out there that talk about small businesses and the rate of failure at 5 and then 10 years. I am confident we will avoid that fate as our business is not reliant on heavy financial borrowing, we have a robust business model, and our quality control on the product (cleaning) is monitored and addressed daily.”

More information about Lisa Campbell, her journey from Scotland to Scottsdale, and the cleaning services offered can be explored at www.thehighlandclean.com

The Highland Cleaning Company

7302 E Helm Drive, Suite 1008

Scottsdale, Arizona, 85260

480 361 8959