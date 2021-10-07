The Highland Cleaning Company join the ISSA

Scottish thistle logo for The Highland Cleaning Company

Education leads to growth and staff retention.

Every year, recruitment and retention of staff is always a challenge, Covid-19 has brought us new challenges in the cleaning industry.” — Lisa Campbell

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Highland Cleaning Company joined ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. By becoming a member of this professional organization, The Highland Cleaning Company staff will have access to high-quality information, education, and networking opportunities.

The Highland Cleaning Company joins more than 7,000 residential cleaning, distributor, manufacturer, building service contractor, in-house service provider, residential service contractor, and associate service member companies worldwide.

“Cleaning has changed, especially in the last 18 months,” says Lisa Campbell, CEO, The Highland Cleaning Company, “and education surrounding cleaning and Covid-19 is key to successful growth.”

Membership in ISSA represents The Highland Cleaning Company’s commitment to professionalism in the cleaning industry. ISSA-member organizations adhere to ethical standards as defined within the ISSA Code of Ethics, which can be viewed online at https://www.issa.com/about-issa/member-code-of-ethics. In addition, ISSA members have access to comprehensive, high-quality business-management and cleaning-service resources to realize improved employee recruitment and performance, reduced operating costs, better service delivery and public health protection, and enhanced knowledge of regulatory issues and industry news—all of which are designed to benefit customers. ISSA is a leader in setting industry-wide education practices and standards and The Highland Cleaning Company is proud to join the association that is the largest in the cleaning industry worldwide.

“Recruitment and retention of staff is always a challenge,” continues Lisa, “but the economic fallout of Covid-19 heralded changes that has improved our hiring and training processes. One such benefit is greater resources in education for our teams, to clean effectively in this changed environment.”

The Highland Cleaning Company is owned and operated by Lisa and Chris Campbell. The company offers a wide range of services from private home cleaning, vacation rental cleaning and cleaning commercial properties. The success of The Highland Cleaning Company has been driven by the owners’ desire to offer superior service by trained staff using the best products within the industry. They were recently featured in an article by ProTeam highlighting this very point. Lisa has also accepted a position on the advisory board with Glisten Academy, a training resource for the housekeeping industry.

As The Highland Cleaning Company continue to grow the focus on customer and employee retention coincide with their plans to educate, train, and utilize the growing resources out there.

