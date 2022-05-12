A federal appeals court on Wednesday struck down a California law that prohibits people under the age of 21 from buying semi-automatic rifles, calling the ban unconstitutional and a “severe burden” on ...
May 12, 2022
Court blocks under-age gun limits passed after Poway attack
