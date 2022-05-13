Taylor Rae Makes Mountain Stage Debut Tonight
Taylor Rae Makes Mountain Stage Debut As She Performs Songs From Her TOP 10 Americana Music Chart Album, MAD TWENTIES
I feel like I'm listening to the Bonnie Raitt of the next generation. ”PLEASANT VIEW, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taylor Rae makes her Mountain Stage debut tonight as she performs songs from her Top 10 Americana Music Chart album, MAD TWENTIES - a coloring-outside-the-lines Americana/Folk/Jazz/Blues project that highlights Taylor’s talents as she explores life, love, and the vagaries of the human condition. The show begins broadcasting to 280-plus National Public Radio stations tonight; airtimes and station information can be found HERE. Americana artist John Inghram will also appear on the episode.
— Kathy Mattea
For Taylor, her inclusion on the program is a singular honor. “I’m a huge fan so I am incredibly humbled,” she states. With a voice that can ring like a bell, grind with grit, or gently caress, Taylor’s emotive performances are quickly becoming legendary. She can rouse a crowd to its feet or hypnotize them with her songs - holding any audience in the palm of her hand with a powerful voice that is distinctly her own.
Her far-ranging style is a natural fit for Mountain Stage, which has featured artists representing almost every genre of music, including traditional Roots, Folk, Blues, and Country, to Indie Rock, Alternative, Synth Pop, World music, and beyond. Some of their most iconic guests over the years have included John Prine, Odetta, Wilco, R.E.M., Phish, Mavis Staples, Allen Toussaint, Alison Krauss, Townes Van Zandt, Patti Smith, Miriam Makeba, Dr. John, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The two-hour program is currently hosted by Grammy Award winner and West Virginia native, Kathy Mattea.
Taylor continues to tour in support of MAD TWENTIES, and she joins Pokey LaFarge for three shows: tonight at the City Winery Nashville, Saturday, May 14 at the City Winery in Atlanta and Sunday, May 15 at The Burl in Lexington, KY. On Sunday, May 22, she will be in New Braunfels, TX at the Americana Music Jam with Radney Foster and Ray Wylie Hubbard. For those unable to catch a live show, her latest music video, “Window,” is available now on YouTube. The “trippy” clip, her fourth music video, dropped on Bicycle Day in commemoration of Albert Hofmann’s discovery of lysergic acid diethylamide 71 years ago on April 19.
Learn more about Taylor at taylorraemusic.com, or follow her on Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram or YouTube. To purchase MAD TWENTIES, click HERE.
ABOUT TAYLOR RAE
Taylor’s eclectic style was influenced by Grace Potter, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Jewel, Simon & Garfunkel, and Steely Dan. She has performed at Kuumbwa Jazz, the Catalyst, the Hotel Café in Hollywood, The Rustic in Houston, the second stage at the legendary Stubb’s in Austin, Santa Cruz’s Moe’s Alley, Nashville’s renowned Bluebird Café, Lexington’s The Lyric Theatre and the Asheville, NC Isis Music Hall. She has also played popular Northern California festivals, including DIO Fest (Boulder Creek) and Redwood Mountain Faire (Felton). Taylor has opened for artists including Ray Wylie Hubbard, Brandy Clark, Kristian Bush, Reggae musician Mike Love, Natalie Brady and The Stone Foxes. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, Taylor currently resides in Austin, Texas. She recently signed an exclusive worldwide booking deal with The Kurland Agency. Taylor enjoys reading, practicing yoga and spending time with her long-haired Dachshund, Winnie.
Martha E Moore
so much MOORE media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Taylor Rae "Window" music video