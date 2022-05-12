TRAFFIC ADVISORY: First Amendment Demonstrations

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, First Amendment demonstrations are anticipated to take place in the District of Columbia. Motorists may encounter parking restrictions and street closures in conjunction with these demonstrations.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the downtown area and take Metrorail when possible.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of these events and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of these events to proceed with caution.