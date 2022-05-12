Submit Release
ADOT to do pavement repair along I-40 in Kingman next week

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation will perform pavement repair along a six-mile stretch of Interstate 40 in Kingman beginning Sunday, May 15.

East- and westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly from Sunday, May 15, to Saturday, May 21. The work will take place from Andy Devine Avenue to west of the Kingman city limits (mileposts 46-52).

Crews will mill down worn asphalt in certain areas along I-40 and repave those areas with new pavement creating a smoother ride for drivers.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down and use caution during construction. 

Since 2016, ADOT has replaced pavement on more than 90 miles of I-40 and repaired, upgraded or replaced 47 bridges along the corridor.

