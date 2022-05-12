VSP shares 2021 data regarding uses of force

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police shares 2021 data regarding uses of force

WATERBURY, Vermont (Thursday, May 12, 2022) — The Vermont State Police on Thursday, May 12, 2022, posted new data online for use-of-force incidents that occurred in 2021.

The interactive online dashboard housing the information allows the public to review use-of-force data covering the past four years. New annual data is posted each year. The first three years’ worth of statistics were shared online last summer.

Uses of force occur rarely, in less than 0.5% of all Vermont State Police incidents, but the agency believes these events are significant and deserve transparency and the opportunity for public review.

The dashboard was created using data collected by the Vermont State Police with help from the Vermont Agency of Digital Services to analyze the data and develop the online tool.

People may view the dashboard here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/UOFdata.

