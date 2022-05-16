e.Republic Announces New Brand Changes and the Launch of Industry Insider - Texas
EINPresswire.com/ -- e.Republic, the parent company of Government Technology, has announced a rebranding of its California-focused Techwire membership program as Industry Insider – California along with an expansion of the platform into the Texas government IT market.
“The new Industry Insider name better reflects the benefits that the program offers—exclusive, in-depth reporting, research and special events,” said Dennis Noone, Executive Editor. “Industry Insider is still the place to go to keep up with the people, deals, legislation and trends driving California public-sector IT.”
Building on the success and popularity of this platform in the California government IT market for the past decade, e.Republic is expanding the brand to Texas through the launch of Industry Insider – Texas, which is accessible at https://insider.govtech.com/texas starting today. As part of a special launch promotion, any companies that sign-up will receive complimentary access through June 30th.
The rebranding is part of a larger initiative to position and streamline e.Republic’s industry products under the widely-respected and well-known Government Technology platform. Industry products which are part of this platform now include Navigator, a gov tech sales and market intelligence tool, and its Master Class certification course. The latter will now be accessed inside the new Industry Academy career development platform collecting the company’s free and paid educational content.
“Our company defined the gov tech market more than thirty years ago before expanding to offer research, events, content and training,” said e.Republic CEO Cathilea Robinett. “Consolidating our industry products under the Government Technology platform will streamline the ability for our industry partners to leverage our connected capabilities to accelerate their success in the market.”
Mark Androvich
