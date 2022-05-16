Submit Release
News Search

There were 481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,701 in the last 365 days.

e.Republic Announces New Brand Changes and the Launch of Industry Insider - Texas

e.Republic Logo

e.Republic's Industry Insider Logo

e.Republic brands now under the Government Technology platform

e.Republic brands now under the Government Technology platform

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- e.Republic, the parent company of Government Technology, has announced a rebranding of its California-focused Techwire membership program as Industry Insider – California along with an expansion of the platform into the Texas government IT market.

“The new Industry Insider name better reflects the benefits that the program offers—exclusive, in-depth reporting, research and special events,” said Dennis Noone, Executive Editor. “Industry Insider is still the place to go to keep up with the people, deals, legislation and trends driving California public-sector IT.”

Building on the success and popularity of this platform in the California government IT market for the past decade, e.Republic is expanding the brand to Texas through the launch of Industry Insider – Texas, which is accessible at https://insider.govtech.com/texas starting today. As part of a special launch promotion, any companies that sign-up will receive complimentary access through June 30th.

The rebranding is part of a larger initiative to position and streamline e.Republic’s industry products under the widely-respected and well-known Government Technology platform. Industry products which are part of this platform now include Navigator, a gov tech sales and market intelligence tool, and its Master Class certification course. The latter will now be accessed inside the new Industry Academy career development platform collecting the company’s free and paid educational content.

“Our company defined the gov tech market more than thirty years ago before expanding to offer research, events, content and training,” said e.Republic CEO Cathilea Robinett. “Consolidating our industry products under the Government Technology platform will streamline the ability for our industry partners to leverage our connected capabilities to accelerate their success in the market.”

Mark Androvich
eRepublic
+1 916-932-1343
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

e.Republic Announces New Brand Changes and the Launch of Industry Insider - Texas

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.