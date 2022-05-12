Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,354 in the last 365 days.

Media invitation: Result of security policy discussions to be presented

SWEDEN, May 12 - On 16 March this year, the Government initiated discussion with the parties of the Riksdag concerning the changed security situation following Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The result of these discussions will be presented at a press briefing on Friday 13 May.

The press briefing will be attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde, Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist, Kenneth G. Forslund (Social Democratic Party), Hans Wallmark (Moderate Party), Pål Jonsson (Moderate Party), Aron Emilsson (Sweden Democrats), Kerstin Lundgren (Centre Party), Håkan Svenneling (Left Party), Mikael Oscarsson (Christian Democrat Party), Allan Widman (Liberal Party) and Maria Ferm (Green Party). The press conference will be held in Swedish.

You just read:

Media invitation: Result of security policy discussions to be presented

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.