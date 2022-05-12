Media invitation: Result of security policy discussions to be presented

SWEDEN, May 12 - On 16 March this year, the Government initiated discussion with the parties of the Riksdag concerning the changed security situation following Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The result of these discussions will be presented at a press briefing on Friday 13 May.

The press briefing will be attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde, Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist, Kenneth G. Forslund (Social Democratic Party), Hans Wallmark (Moderate Party), Pål Jonsson (Moderate Party), Aron Emilsson (Sweden Democrats), Kerstin Lundgren (Centre Party), Håkan Svenneling (Left Party), Mikael Oscarsson (Christian Democrat Party), Allan Widman (Liberal Party) and Maria Ferm (Green Party). The press conference will be held in Swedish.