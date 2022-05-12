i 89 nb mm 40
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
In the area of mm 40 NB on i 89, the Right Hand lane will be closed due to a car fire.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
