Williston Barracks / Operating without owners consent (x3)

CASE#: 22A1002879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 11th, approximately 1901 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1310 Vt Route 108, Cambridge

VIOLATION: Operation without owners' consent (x3), Eluding, Possession of stolen property, driving with a criminally suspended license

ACCUSED: Anthony Ryan

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: John Ainsworth

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VICTIM: George Scatchard

AGE: 86

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 5th, 2022, at approximately 1901 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to 1310 Vt Route 108, Cambridge for the report of a stolen motor vehicle. The owner John Ainsworth advised an unknown male approached him and asked for help regarding his broken-down vehicle. Ainsworth with good intention attempted to help, unbeknownst to him, the unknown male jumped into his car and sped away in Ainsworth's 2020 Subaru Outback, leaving behind another stolen vehicle.

Approximately one hour later, the Franklin County Sheriff's got into a pursuit with the stolen vehicle. The unknown male was able to elude the Sheriff's. Some time after that Troopers were able to locate the vehicle abandoned at George Scatchard residence in Underhill. Further investigation revealed that the 2020 Subaru Outback was left at Scatchard's residence and that the unknown suspect then stole George Scatchard's vehicle a 2011 Toyota Scion.

Officer's form the Williston Police Department were able to find that vehicle near Joann's Fabric in the parking lot. Officers took Anthony Ryan into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police Williston barracks for processing.

At the completion of processing, Ryan was lodged at Northwest State for an arrest warrant issued by the Vermont Parole Board Office. More charges may be coming as this case is still being investigated.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 28th, 2022 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.