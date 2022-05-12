Submit Release
Re: Williston Barracks / Operating without owners consent (x3)

Just wanted to clarify that the date/time of the incident says April 11th at approximately 1901 hours, whereas the summary says May 5th at approximately 1901 hours.  I am assuming this happened on the latter but wanted to double-check.  Thank you!

VSP News Release-Incident 

  

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

        

CASE#: 22A1002879 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic 

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111 

  

DATE/TIME: April 11th, approximately 1901 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1310 Vt Route 108, Cambridge  

VIOLATION: Operation without owners' consent (x3), Eluding, Possession of stolen property, driving with a criminally suspended license 

  

ACCUSED: Anthony Ryan  

AGE: 31 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless 

  

VICTIM: John Ainsworth  

AGE: 72 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT  

 

VICTIM: George Scatchard 

AGE: 86 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT  

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 5th, 2022, at approximately 1901 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to 1310 Vt Route 108, Cambridge for the report of a stolen motor vehicle. The owner John Ainsworth advised an unknown male approached him and asked for help regarding his broken-down vehicle. Ainsworth with good intention attempted to help, unbeknownst to him, the unknown male jumped into his car and sped away in Ainsworth's 2020 Subaru Outback, leaving behind another stolen vehicle.  

  

Approximately one hour later, the Franklin County Sheriff's got into a pursuit with the stolen vehicle. The unknown male was able to elude the Sheriff's. Some time after that Troopers were able to locate the vehicle abandoned at George Scatchard residence in Underhill. Further investigation revealed that the 2020 Subaru Outback was left at Scatchard's residence and that the unknown suspect then stole George Scatchard's vehicle a 2011 Toyota Scion.  

 

Officer's form the Williston Police Department were able to find that vehicle near Joann's Fabric in the parking lot. Officers took Anthony Ryan into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police Williston barracks for processing.  

  

At the completion of processing, Ryan was lodged at Northwest State for an arrest warrant issued by the Vermont Parole Board Office. More charges may be coming as this case is still being investigated. 

  

  

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: June 28th, 2022 1230 hours         

COURT: Lamoille  

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility      

BAIL: N/A  

MUG SHOT: Attached 

  

  

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

  

 

 

