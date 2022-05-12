Over 1500 Pink Shirts “Flock” Harrison Boulevard on Saturday

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Second Annual Flock Cancer Walk Gathers Hundreds of Participants with Help from Sponsor, Microbe Formulas

As a cancer survivor, it means the world to me that I work for a company who puts in the time and money to support a cause like Flock Cancer.” — Abby Stimpson, Product Specialist at Microbe

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Saturday, May 7th, marked the second annual Flock Cancer charity walk down the iconic Harrison Boulevard in downtown Boise where 50,000 dollars was raised in support of Treasure Valley cancer programs, survivors, fighters, and their families. From 10:00 AM to noon, the street was flooded with a pink sea of participants and sponsors like local health company, Microbe Formulas.

Flock Cancer provides every registered participant with a pink-branded shirt in support of breast cancer to strut down the street in. The walk offers support for local cancer programs, fighters, survivors, and their families. Microbe came to add to the cause with over 500 branded water bottles to hand out to walkers.

Along with that, Microbe invited participants to join in on the fun with an outhouse-themed race, inspired by the company’s wildly successful “Yay! I Pooped Today!” campaign. Walkers were encouraged to put on a boxy outhouse costume and race each other in a forty-yard dash to earn even more swag!

Abby Stimpson, Product Specialist at Microbe, joined the PR team at the event. She says, ”As a cancer survivor, it means the world to me that I work for a company who puts in the time and money to support a cause like Flock Cancer. Events like this bring a lot of hope to cancer fighters and their families, and even help fund cutting-edge research. I was so grateful to be a part of this movement.“

In 2021, when the Susan G. Komen organization announced they would no longer host an event in Boise, breast cancer survivors Leslie Scantling and her mother, Barbara Rhoades, decided to continue the tradition they loved so much by founding Flock Cancer. They celebrate survivorship with their community by hosting this pink, flamingo-themed street stroll that shows support for all breast cancer fighters, survivors, and their families.

Scantling shares, "I am so honored to champion this cause and help ensure the tradition of a survivor event for our valley."

Her mother, Rhoades, adds, “As a survivor, it is just so special and important to have this event so we can all come together."

To learn more about Flock Cancer and how to support the cause, visit the Flock Cancer website or watch Scantling’s interview with Idaho News Channel 6 here and see all the incredible support they offer to the cancer community in the Treasure Valley!

Microbe Formulas sponsors an array of different organizations and events across the Treasure Valley. To see highlights over this past year, visit the Microbe Formulas press page.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com